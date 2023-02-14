The wheels of justice and the shantytown case

Despite perceptions some observers have that Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson took five years to rule on an application brought by a group of shantytown residents seeking to block the government’s shantytown eradication policy from being carried out, a read of her ruling, handed down on Friday, provides some insight into how, and why, the matter went on for four and a half years.

The judge upheld the government’s policy and its execution of it as legal.

The case was brought in 2018 when the Minnis administration was in office.

The judge granted the applicants (the group of 177 shantytown residents), who are represented by Fred Smith, KC, leave to apply for judicial review on August 3, 2018.

She granted the applicants an injunction on that date, blocking the government from demolishing shantytowns.

The terms of the injunction were: “Pending the determination of this action or until further order the respondents be and are hereby restrained directly or through their agents, appointees or employees from taking possession of, demolishing any building on, or otherwise interfering with the 177 applicants’ and other residents’ and occupiers’ enjoyment of land in ‘shantytowns’ in New Providence including by disconnecting any utilities other than pursuant to the relevant enabling legislation…”

The respondents were Dr. Hubert Minnis, in his capacity as prime minister (at the time); Dion Foulkes, the Cabinet minister who headed the Shantytowns Action Task Force (SATF); Desmond Bannister, who was minister of works; and Carl Bethel, who was attorney general.

The shantytown residents’ legal team filed affidavits in support of their case between August 2018 and March 2021.

The respondents filed affidavits between October 2018 and March 2021.

Foulkes’ affidavits were filed in May 2019, January 2020 and September 2020.

The injunction granted on August 3, 2018 was varied by consent order on December 17, 2018.

It prevented the 177 applicants and other residents and occupiers of land in shantytowns on New Providence or elsewhere in The Bahamas from constructing, erecting or altering any further buildings or structures otherwise than in accordance with the Building Regulation Act.

On May 3, 2019, the court granted the applicants leave to amend their application.

On January 30, 2020, the court granted the applicants leave to re-amend their application.

The judge did not state this in her ruling, but the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in The Bahamas in March 2020, substantially slowing the work of the judiciary.

It was not articulated what, if any, impact the pandemic had on the timing of the shantytown case.

The judicial review and constitutional application filed by the applicants did not commence until February 23, 2021, two and a half years after the case was brought.

The applicants’ case opened and they submitted.

The matter was adjourned for the response of the respondents on April 28, 2021.

The reply of the applicants occurred on April 30, 2021.

Additional submissions occurred on May 21, 2021 and November 23, 2021.

There was an additional hearing on January 18, 2022 and a transcript inventory on March 3, 2022.

The judge said in her ruling, “There were still transcripts outstanding up to the date of judgment.”

The court sought to rule on the basis of the transcripts and handwritten notes on February 7, 2023.

However, Smith and others were all before the Privy Council in London, the judge said.

The matter was adjourned for final ruling to February 10, 2023.

The ruling was issued without any further adjournments.

After determining that the government — the Minnis administration as it was — acted legally in seeking to execute its shantytown eradication policy, which included the issuance of notices for occupants to clear the land, the judge discharged the injunction she first issued four and a half years ago.

She stated, “The respondents are no longer restrained directly or through their agents, appointees or employees from taking possession of, demolishing any building on, or otherwise interfering with the 177 applicants’ and other residents’ and occupiers’ enjoyment of land in ‘shantytowns’ in New Providence or elsewhere in The Bahamas including by disconnecting any utilities in accordance with the relevant enabling legislation.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis said on Friday the government intends to begin the process of dealing with shantytown communities now that the judge has lifted the injunction.

“It now allows us to employ the process to correct those issues within the shantytowns,” said Davis when asked about the ruling.

“There is a process for the removal of any building and we intend to engage in those and then deal with those issues that impact us with respect to that.”