FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

THELCITA IRONICA PENNERMAN (Senior TCN) age 51 years of Wellington Pinders Estates, Grand Bahama and formerly of Victoria Point, Mangrove Cay, Andros will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion South Beach Baptist Church, Zion Boulevard, Nassau, The Bahamas. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Anthony Sampson, assisted by Rev. Jonathan McMinns. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road, Nassau, The Bahamas.

She is survived by her father: Rev. Moses Pennerman; mother: Evangelist Salome Rolle-Pennerman (predeceased); sisters: Eunice (Delvin) Taylor, Dec. Marguire Pennerman, Maria (Lynden) Pennerman-Knowles, and Ruth Pennerman; brothers: Steve (Vernitta), Hagard (Geletta), Dec. Robert (Neakia), Alexander, Quinton (Vanessa) Pennerman; stepsisters: Darcey Green and Stacey (Raymond Jr.) Bowleg; stepbrother: Randy Lewis; nieces and nephews: De’Lecia and Danielle Taylor, Taniqua, Bre’Shoan, Taquan, Meghan, Bella, and Bria Pennerman; aunts and uncles: Thelma Pennerman, Williamae Hinsey, Clothie Lockhart, Ethelyn Cox, Hilda Miller, Dec. Frances (Everette) Moss, Preola Rolle, Clement, Zephaniah and Cyril (Margaret) Pennerman and Edward Rolle; God-parents: Retta Rolle, Errol Pennerman, and Rev. David Brown; God-children: Jeremy Rolle Jr., Stenyah Bain, and Monica Smith; numerous cousins: Rev. Dr. Allan Ingraham, Kevin Ingraham, Antionette Rowell, Elder Glendena Mills, Leslie and Jamarl Lockhart, Andre Davis, Michelle Pennerman, Renae Nottage, Gregory and Marvin ‘Tiger’ Pennerman, Dr. Shantell Lewis, Martina Wilson, Corene Penn, Marvin, Chardonnay and Cyril Pennerman Jr., Cheryl Curry, Doneth Morgan, Shaneka Thompson, Darieo, Zevargo, Jareth, Dwight, Zennerman and Lavard Cox, Handran and Andre’ Miller, Khaunda Williams, Duran Moss, Shanna Alexander, Min. Erica Hayes, Berkley and Randolph Rolle, Ambassador Devon Rolle, Bishop Denczil Rolle, Min. Dwayne Rolle Min. Delton Rolle, Rev. Shantell McPhee, Lawret McPhee, Lorissa Wilson, Rodger, Edney, Benjamin, Wellington and Isamae Rolle, Rosalie Nairn, Norris Rolle, Dawn Ciccolella, June Joseph, James, Freddie, Anthony, Norris Edward, David, Randy, Richard and John Rolle (Governor of Central Bank of The Bahamas), Manley, Sherman, Walter, Edney, Samuel, David, Donny and Tommy Johnson, Rosalee Colebrooke, Romell Kar’gail (Stuart Rolle), Sandra, Christopher, Wayne, Alverston, Clayton, Anthon and Dr. Leviticus Rolle, Beulah Thomas, Laverne Sands, Rev. Karen Dames and Preantia Young; other relatives and friends including: Marion Pennerman-Taylor, Syblean Woodside, Eloise McKenzie, Rev. William Pennerman, Cedric Jr., Archaelus and Samuel Pennerman, Pearlimae Francis, Carolyn Williams, Londena and Lonzina Bethel, Min. Wilfred and Elsaida Bastian, Min. Rosalee Curtis, Ruthie Newbold, Maygleana Penn, Anika Sawyer, Zeneth and Gerald Rolle, Bonnie and Phillip Johnson, General Overseer Sharon Nairn, Rosa Bain, Silvia Borges, Lydia Hanna, Mydella Wildgoose, Arriletta Miller, Garnell Greene, Janith Mullings, Natanya and Deangelo McIntosh, Barrington Major, Marjorie Mitchell, Cynara Wilson, Karen and Hensel Moore, Cicely and Frank Jones, Locksley Forbes, Canon Stephen Davies, Rev. Jonathan and Min. Shera McMinns, Officers and Members of Believer’s Worship Centre Ministry, Rev. Dr. Anthony and Michelle Sampson, Rev. Dr. Diana Francis, Apostle Paul and Elder Maxine Butler, Officers and Members of the Bahamas Christian Fellowship Church, Pastor Charles and Elder Sandra Dorsett and Officers and Members of New Life Kingdom Baptist Church, Rev. Trajean and Min. Rhonda Jadorette, Officers and Members of New Covenant Baptist Church, Rev. Christopher and Min. Shena Smith, Officers and Members of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Victoria Point, Mangrove Cay, Andros, Rev. Catherine Nairn, Officers and Members of St. James Baptist Church, Grant’s, Mangrove Cay, Andros, Rev. Edna Rolle, the Graduating Class of 1991, Mangrove Cay High School, the communities of Mangrove Cay, Andros and Wellington Pinder Heights, Grand Bahama, the Bethel, Bain, Hinsey, Bastian, Longley, Curtis and Bannister families, doctors and nurses from the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport Community, Hawksbill, West End and Grand Cay Clinics and Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Florida, USA, President Lightbourne, Executive Officers and Members of The Bahamas Nursing Union, staff of Ministry of Health and Wellness, Public Hospital Authority, John Bull Group of Companies, Royal Bahamas Police Force, Ministry of Works and Utilities, Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium.