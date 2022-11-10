Graveside Service

For

Theodore Jean, 30

A resident of Golden Isles Road, off Cowpen Road, will be held at The Southern Cemetery, Cowpen and Spikenard Roads, New Providence, The Bahamas on Saturday 12th November, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Wilney Joseph assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel.

Predeceased by his mother: Daphane Jean

Memories of Theodore will be cherished by his Father: Prezandor Jean, Mother: NAME : 1 Son: Theodore Jean Jr, 2 Sisters: Jennifer and Samantha Jean; 3 Brothers: Wilson, Johnson, Wilbert Jean, and Andy Jean Giles; Aunts: Lizette Simulan, Lucieene Antione, Sylvia Paul, Monique Paul; Nephews: Kynrie Claro, Amarillo, Jean Solomon Cash Jr, Kayden Jean, Wesley Jean; Cousins: Jackie, Jeffrey, Diana, Joanna Fowler, Lisa Fowler, Trío Paul, John Antoine, Frederick Antoine, Michael Antoine, Kasey Antoine, Frederick, Fredsen,and Fredina Noel, Celina Forine, Sarah Forine, Baranardo Forine, Jaquez, Lamar, Chamber, Jordan, Noel, Jeremiah, Noel, Izaia, Noel, Louis Juena Joseph, Silius Similien along with a host of others relatives and friends.

Friends and family can pay their last respects at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Friday, 11th November, 2022 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and at the gravesite from 12:00 noon until service time.