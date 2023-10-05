Funeral service for Theophilus Alfonso “Knowlesie” Knowles, 79 yrs., a resident of Zion Blvd. South & formerly of Millerton, Long Island, will be held at Zion Baptist Church, Shirley & East Streets, on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Officiating will be Pastor T.G. Morrison. Interment follows in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen & Spikenard Roads.

Left to cherish his memories are his children: Darren Knowles, Christine Knowles Smith, Uchi Henkson, Daxon Knowles, Michelle Knowles & Adam Knowles; 1 son-in-law: Gerard Smith; grandchildren: Gino, Geovanni & Loretta Adderley, Amba Henkson, Pebbles Knowles, Amare Bonamy & Dakai Knowles; 1 great grandchild: Dilen Knowles; stepchildren: Hilda Woodside, Thelma Smith, Nevil Woodside & Lean Woodside; 1 great, great grandchild: Charlotte Knowles; 2 sisters: Elsie Jane Roker & Ethelyn Woodside;1 brother: Clarence Knowles; sisters-in-law: Subleecka Thompson of Atlanta Georgia & Althamese Knowles; nieces & nephews: Tia Forbes, Jennifer Forbes, Charlton Willie, Kevin & Michael Grant, Lorenzo Roker, Tony Forbes, Levi Rolle, Ricardo & Michael Bowe, Wellington Jr., Liewelly, Karmet & Tanases Roker, Barbara Moss, Sherell, Dernell, Daphane & Delphine Roker, Carolyn Roker & family, Rosemary Knowles & Dr. Shanar Petit-Frere & family, Gregory, Jeffery, Jay, Chandro, Rucs, Coya, Alexandria & Kevin Knowles, Violet, Billy, Jennis, Marilyn, Rochelle, Jethro & Alva, Don, Claudette, Vandette & Kevin Brown, Elleanor Goodman & family; uncle: Edward Knowles; cousins: Marcus, Sandra, Michelle, Dellarese, Renae, Marcia, Prescott, Ken & Craig Knowles; other relatives & friends including: Erma Burrows & family, Melvin Bonamy & family, Rolan Clarke & family, Princess Margaret Hospital Security Department, the Porter Department, Medical Surgical Ward & Guard Force Security family.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 11-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.