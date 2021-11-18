Graveside Funeral Service for the Late THEOPHILUS BAIN age 87 years of #53 Bahama Palm, Blvd. Freeport and formerly of Congo Town, Andros will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Grand Bahama Memorial Park II, Frobisher Drive and Settler’s Way, Freeport. Officiating will be Rev. Fr. David N. Cooper, assisted by Rev. Fr. Oswald J. Ferguson.

Left with his cherished memories are his children: Lavern Roy, Willie and Clemma Bain, Margarette Bain, Libby Bain, Ismay Pedican, Stephen and Shavon Bain, Theophilus Bain Jr, Vivia Bain, Dawn and Anthony Hield, Barbara Bain, Langton Bain, Cindy Bain, Ramon and Tammy Dames, Ricky Bain, Andrea Wallace; adopted children: Wayne Fiddler, Rico Nesbitt, Edith and Ricky Johnson, Percill and Craig Cephas, Eleanor, Clark, Inez, Deborah Pedican, John and Meoshe Clay, Norma Martin, Marjorie McIntosh, Shane and Jackie Williams; grandchildren: Samantha, Willie Jr., and Shaniqua Bain, Doylanda Burrows, Bo Pratt, Kwame and Camille Hoyte, Karon Bain, Quianna and James Bethell, Syede Laing, Shantae Bain, Dashan Johnson, Ejaye Johnson, Malik Bain, Lashan Grey, Kriston Carroll, Chrishenda Bain, Lawrence and Valtria McKenzie, Adari Bain, Shavantae Pedican, Dontae Thompson, Dynile Forbes, Antoinette and Alfred Russell, Jaquel and Michael Baillou, Jacob McIntosh Jr., Eliandra Cooper, Samantha Thomas, Ramon Jr., Ratasha, Rashad, Ra’asia, Ranarae, Symona, Daniqua Sherman, Emil, Percival, Patrea Bain, Akil, Nia, Imani, Jermaine McIntosh, Anniasia and Alexcia Wallace, Andrew Smith, Jamie Stirrup, Denrick Brown, Devontae Smith, Lavito Martin, Tateshia, Elbert, Jamestavius, Sha’Dana, Sha’Daya, Arja’Nae, Jazmeen, Skyla and Tawanna; great grandchildren: Jernye, Diorae, Diondrae, Dereon, Dishawn, Ayden, Kye, Kaleah, Antonae, Jasher, Jacob Jr., Amyra, Arianna, Alfred Jr., Mason, Michael Jr., Chardae, Kiari, Dashazz, Eyana, Clintywan, Patrico, Rico, Dinero, Jemerio, Peyton, Kristopher Jr., Xavier, Jordan, Cameron, Skylar, James’Quan, A’deja, Jermeri, Arja’naeII, Xavier, Ja’Quan, Nicole, Chrishanda, Jenicia, Alpheaus, Azaii, Joel Jr., Jamareon, Ja’miah; sibling: Maxwell Bain; nieces and nephews: Eldora, Dionne, Raquel, Leonard Jr., and Clyde McKenzie, Theodora Major, Lavern McPhee, Nezelene Riley, Barbara-Jean Moore, Alexis and Kimio Smith, Samantha Smith, Latika Higgs, Laneka, Michael Braithwaite, Kemmie Hinzie, Leslie and Bridget Johnson, Eva Evans, Vernicka Murray, Irene Grant, Foster Tucker, Bethsheba, Linda Knowles, Lanair, Bazil McKenzie, Sarah McKenzie, Jackie, Sherry, and Marvin Newbold, Sherrine Kerr, Oniel and Neketa Sears, Marvin Bain, Ival Nixon, Elisida, Anthony Nottage, Edgar Forster, Genevieve Tucker, Kirk, Bridgette Bain, Madlyn, Clothilda, Sterling, Cassandra Bain, Carlisa Bain, Marsha and Ken Flowers and Family, Brando Bradshaw, Marilyn Thompson and Family.

Viewing will be held at Caravel Zion Baptist Church Settler’s Way on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at the cemetery on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to service time.