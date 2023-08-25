Obituaries

THEOPHILUS “THEO” FARQUHARSON

DEATH NOTICE

MR. THEOPHILUS “THEO” FARQUHARSON, age 85 years of #12 Breamar Drive, Freeport, Grand  Bahama and formerly of Matthew Town, Inagua died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023.

He is survived by his Wife: Hilda Farquharson; son: Pastor Andre Farquharson; 2 Daughters: Donnalia Hanna and Thiah Farquharson; 5 Grandchildren: A.J., Angel, and Andrew Farquharson, Kymani-Jaden and Kailin Hanna; Great Grandchild: Ayla Poitier; Brother: Etienne Farquharson; 3 Sisters: Ida Hanna, Lenora Carey and Veronica Saunders; Adopted Sister: Stella Timmons; Numerous Nieces, Nephews and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the Funeral Services are being finalized and details will be announced at a later date.

