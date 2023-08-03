Funeral Announcement

Theresa Louise Brice, age 59 years, a resident of Ghana Circle, Elizabeth Estates, Nassau, New Providence, will be held at 11am, on Saturday, August 5th, 2023, at Transfiguration Baptist Church, Market and Vesey Streets, Nassau, New Providence.

Officiating will be Pastor Stephen Knowles J.P, assisted by Pastor Shianne Rolle. Interment will follow in the Fox Hill Cemetery, Fox Hill Road, Nassau, New Providence.

Left to cherish her memories are her Husband: Godfrey Brice; Children: Tiffany Brice – Ferguson, Petra Brice -Mackey, Xavier Brice. Sons in law: Lanardo Ferguson, Desmond Mackey; three (3) grandchildren: Madison Ferguson, Desean Mackey, Lanardo Ferguson Jr.; Mother: Shirley Knowles; Sisters: Sharon Knowles, Cherry Collie. Lyndianna Rahming (adopted); Brothers; Anthony “Lovelee” Knowles, Tyrone Knowles, Andrew Knowles, Dwayne Knowles. Elkin Knowles; Sister in laws; Nellie Walkes, Dorothy Grant (Michael), Debra Rolle (Michael), Lydia Brice, Petra (Steve) Freeport, Katy, Ursula (Atlanta) and Charmaine Brice; Brother in laws: Hartman, Franklyn (Patrice), Denny (Beryl) Freeport, and Sammy Brice; Nephews: Tarahan Mackey, Tyrone Knowles Jr., Andre Moncur, Andrew Knowles Jr, Anthony Knowles Jr., Eain (Sharetta) Munnings, Ephriam Mackey, Eric Jr and Valentino Bain, Elroy, Christopher, Dereck, Pedro, Dwight, Donnavan, D’Allen, Patrick and D’Angelo Brice, John Jr and Johnathan Hall, Mekel Rolle, Doddridge Davis and Damian Gibbs, Chaz Martin (Freeport), Jason Collie, Elkin Knowles, Ethan, Christopher and Derek Brice, Chivian Collie; Nieces; Shekira Knowles, Rickia moncur, Mahalia Knowles, Tyrhonda Glinton, Tyrelle, Tyler, Tyra, Andrewnique, Chiffon, Takera Bethel, Tarell Braynen, Pazazz Knowles, Mona Lisa Stubbs, Yvonne Duncombe, Michelle and Tamara Grant, Decker Daniels (Matthew), Vanessa, Vangie, Latara, Leshanda, Shakia, Paulette, Candy, Allania and Jalissa Brice, Linda McPhee, Cherice Westmoreland (Texas), Cherkedra Holmes, Nashaan Bain, Shianne Rolle, Jondeisha and Joneleisha Hall, Anthonique and Anthyia Lewis. Cotrell Martin, Rachael Johnson; Aunts; Elsie Knowles and Marjorie Wallace; Cousins; Pastor Stephen and Judith Knowles, Rose Knowles, Patrice Johnson, Anishka Wallace, Antoinette & Julian Johnson, Daphne & Pastor Ron Shearer, Rochelle & Charles Sealy, Yhonnick & Talbot Sr. McKinney, Pastor Anthone & Marissa Wallace, Patrelle & Montgomery Miller; Other Relatives And Friends: Eugie Hepburn, Ida Bain, Rosebud, Gloria, Shiela, Charmaine Hepburn, Octavia Sweeting, Leniece Charlton, Latisha Charlton, Leshae, Bethann Johnson, Aimee and Ansel, Caleb Johnson, Philicia Wallace. Britney, Briann, Jessica, Justin, and Jeron Knowles, Brenda (Joshua) Johnson, Christine Stubbs Lewis, Christopher and Ephriam Brice, Ephanette Wong, Doramae Rolle, Sharon and Isaac Rolle, Patrice Curry, Melody Cox, Simone Anderson, Bradley Neely, Naquel Smith, Vivian, Morris and Walter Rolle, Wakley, Roland, Prince, Andrew, Ruth and Naomi Clarke, Audley Brown, Minister Samuel “Don” Williams, Inge Williams, Anya Robinson, neighbors of Ghana Circle, Elizabeth Estates, Michael Rahming, Charlie, Jennidy Riley, Patrick and Edith Kemp, Neil and Peaches Lindo, Lenford Collie, Laura Kemp, Archie and Chrissie, MRS. Shameka Bosfield and Family, Apostle Livingstone and Nickiesha Lynes, Joan Hunter, Mr. Nolan Pratt, Mrs. Monique Cooper, Cheryl Christie, MS. Katia Scott, Prophetess Theresa Noel, Rose Bolton of Jamaica, Santana Cooper, MR. Joshua GRANT, Lisa Knowles of Tops lumber. Mr. Darren Woods, Nicole Martin, BHCAWU, Ross and Wendy Smith, Trevayne Smith, Chrishanda Deveaux, Lakeisha Smith, Annika Bain. Our sincere apologies to any persons who were inadvertently not mentioned, it was not our intention. Kindly know that we are forever grateful for your love, support, and act of kindness shown to us during this difficult time.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, Friday, August 4th, 2023, from 12 noon to 5pm, and at the church on Saturday, from 10am until service time.