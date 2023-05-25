Theresa Rolle-Butler, aged 64 of Scott Street off Johnson Road, died at Doctors Hospital on Saturday, 20th May, 2023.

She is survived by her Daughters: Kayrell Butler and Kendowlyn Butler-Brown; Son: Klarance Butler; Grandchildren: Aaliyah Butler & Julyn Brown; Sisters: Brendalee Minus and Linda Williams; Brothers: Avery, Franklyn, Brian, and Mario Simon Rolle; Aunt: Eloise Mackey; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.