Obituaries

Theresa Rolle-Butler

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email May 25, 2023
0 133 Less than a minute

Theresa Rolle-Butler, aged 64 of Scott Street off Johnson Road, died at Doctors Hospital on Saturday, 20th May, 2023.

She is survived by her Daughters: Kayrell Butler and Kendowlyn Butler-Brown; Son: Klarance Butler; Grandchildren: Aaliyah Butler & Julyn Brown; Sisters: Brendalee Minus and Linda Williams; Brothers: Avery, Franklyn, Brian, and Mario Simon Rolle; Aunt: Eloise Mackey; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email May 25, 2023
0 133 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Bernard Leopold ‘Snucky’ Miller Jr.

May 25, 2023

Carmetta Hinsey Spence

May 25, 2023

Shenique Christine Clarke

May 25, 2023

Willard Newton Hamilton Sr.

May 25, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button