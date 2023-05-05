TheRoyalat25: Atlantis marks anniversary with exclusive $25K itinerary

In celebration of Atlantis Paradise Island’s 25th anniversary, the resort continues the year-long festivities with an exclusive, limited time $25,000 itinerary (#TheRoyalat25) for guests to experience the property in an unprecedented way.

“This year will be one to remember for decades to come,” said Audrey Oswell, president and managing director, Atlantis Paradise Island.

“The 25th anniversary is a monumental and exciting milestone for the resort, our team and the destination. We started the year with a variety of memorable events and look forward to continuing to provide our guests incredible ways to enjoy Atlantis.”

The #TheRoyalat25 itinerary offers guests an unparalleled adventure throughout The Bahamas. The experience starts at $25,000 and includes the following:

w Five-night suite stay in The Royal, The Cove, The Reef, or The Coral.

w Eight-course dinner at Michelin-starred Chef José Andrés’ restaurant FISH.

w Full-day seaplane adventure to Kamalame Cay, with an overwater tour of the Andros Great Barrier Reef, a day of island exploration, and a “sea-to-table” beachside lunch under a palapa.

w Overnight marine life camping adventure: a guide-led snorkel through the resort’s underwater ruins with baby manta rays and rescued marine mammals, and a fireside dinner on the beach before sleeping in a climate-controlled tent at Dolphin Cay.

w His and her sterling silver jewelry from Atlantis’ Crystal Court shops, commemorating the resort’s silver anniversary valued up to $1,000.

w Day-long VIP guide to Aquaventure, the largest waterpark in the region, offering expedited access to the resort’s famed water slides, pools and attractions, including the thrilling Leap of Faith.

w Indulgence at the award-winning Mandara Spa with massage, facial and body scrub treatments blending ancient Balinese healing, traditional European therapies, and natural elements unique to the Bahamas.

w Guided tours highlighting Atlantis’ marine life conservation efforts and fish hospital, followed by a trip to Ardastra Gardens & Wildlife Conservation Centre to learn about The Bahamas’ indigenous wildlife, including the gardens’ famous flamingo walk.

w Omakase and sake experience at Nobu’s exclusive sake room.

w Daily pool side cabana with a dedicated butler, a variety of tropical drinks and culinary delights of choice.

w Casino chips, valued at $2,500, for use in Atlantis’ renowned casino featuring 85 gaming tables and the latest electronic slot machines.

w A selection of gifts from Atlantis’ Marina Village boutiques including The Bahamas’ artisan My Ocean and The Plait Lady shops.

w A photographer on hand for select moments to capture and memorialize the incredible trip.

For 25 years, the resort has been recognized for its extraordinary marine life, celebrated pink architecture, luxurious guest rooms, suites and amenities, and impressive dining experiences.

The Atlantis Paradise Island’s 25th Anniversary Celebration kicked off on January 1 with the Music Making Waves concert series featuring Grammy Award-winning Lizzo and The Chainsmokers, celebrity host and DJ Nick Cannon.

In March, the property hosted the inaugural five-day Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Festival (NPIWFF), during which they showcased world-renowned top chefs and TV personalities, including Duff Goldman, Alex Guarnaschelli, JJ Johnson, Aarón Sánchez, and Andrew Zimmern, along with musical guests Grammy Award-winning artist Wyclef Jean and reality TV star and celebrity DJ Kim Lee.

Additionally, the resort has continued rolling out an array of highly anticipated new food and beverage offerings, notably becoming the only destination in the region with three Michelin star-rated chefs Nobu Matsuhisa (Nobu), José Andrés (Fish) and Michael White (Paranza).

The resort’s 25th anniversary launches a new chapter for the destination – with stunning accommodations, innovative cuisine, and extraordinary experiences.

Throughout 2023, Atlantis Paradise Island is rolling out multimillion-dollar renovations and exciting new partnerships throughout the resort – from a complete renovation of The Royal Towers to a reimagined Atlantis Casino and more.

The five-night #TheRoyalat25 experience starts at $25,000 based on double occupancy and can be booked by contacting Sapphire Services at (877) 275-2921.