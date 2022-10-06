Obituaries

Thomas Hardy Miller

Thomas Hardy Miller aged 78 of Eneas Ave, Stapledon Gardens, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022.

He is survived by his Wife: Faye Dean-Miller; Daughter: Kayla Morley; Sons: Pete, Patrick, Garfield, Michael, Kevin, Marvin, Devaughn, Anthony, Morgan, and Nathan; Sisters: Rev. Sabrina, Syb, Zoe, Sherilyn, Carolyn, Katherine, and Valerie; Brothers: Tyrone, Leslie, Don, Rudolph, Terry, Robert, Keith, and Van; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

