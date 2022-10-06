Thomas Hardy Miller aged 78 of Eneas Ave, Stapledon Gardens, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022.

He is survived by his Wife: Faye Dean-Miller; Daughter: Kayla Morley; Sons: Pete, Patrick, Garfield, Michael, Kevin, Marvin, Devaughn, Anthony, Morgan, and Nathan; Sisters: Rev. Sabrina, Syb, Zoe, Sherilyn, Carolyn, Katherine, and Valerie; Brothers: Tyrone, Leslie, Don, Rudolph, Terry, Robert, Keith, and Van; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.