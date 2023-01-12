Funeral Service for the late Thomas Marcellus Gerard Dean aged 77 years, of Bay Lily Grove, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday 14th January, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, West Street North. Officiating will be The Most Reverend Patrick C. Pinder. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleums, JFK Drive and Gladstone Road.

His survivors include his Wife: Pauline M. Allen-Dean; Sisters: Catherine E. Brown, Margaret A. Ahyi and Dolores M. Dean; Brothers: Paul M. Dean and William H. Dean; Brothers-In-Law: Wilmore Brown, Abel Ahyi, Rt. Hon. Algernon S. P. B. Allen, C.B. and Rev. Clarence A. Musgrove; Sisters-In-Law: Roslyn Dean, Ann Dean, Cynthia H. Musgrove, Dr. Vernell T. Allen, Mrs. Floridell B. Adderley, Dame Anita Allen and Annette Allen; Nieces: Tara-Anita Brown, Carmen, Tinnii, Charmeeka and Amanda Dean, Dr. Kayla Musgrove, Kadesha Hanna (Vincent), Laverne Harris-Smith (Terrance), Melissa Maynard (Christian), La-Toya Paul (Kirkwood), Clare Adderley-Sands (Roger), Daria Adderley, Jaunika Fowler, Tanya Allen, Denise Rolle (Troy), Michelle Allen Ferguson (Jermaine), Phrisca, Octavius, Teresa, Craig, Algernon Jr., Dr. Antoine and Aliya Allen, Dr. Amile Allen Conley (Sam) and Phylicia Pinder (Tenaj); Nephews: Thomas E. Brown, Keith Dean, Olufemi, William T. and Anthony Dean, Christopher Rolle (Nefra), Maurice “Pete”, Craig (Denise), Algernon Jr. and Dr. Antoine Allen; Nieces-In-Law: Janet Brown and Ertha Dean; Grandnieces: Amriana Dean, Kellyia and K’Lisa Whitfield, Jordyn Hanna, Tegera Allen, Dr. Aisha Cox, Nowe and Adeya Harris-Smith, Grisel and Acassia Knowles, Kiara Paul, Francesca Sands, Tesha Rolle-Johnson, Troyanna Rolle-Butler, Torye Rolle, Royell Bowleg, Courtney Ferguson, Georgina Jagdeosingh, Attiva and Makaihla Allen, Helena Wells, Pryia Pinder, Corinne Conley and Ariel Allen; Grandnephews: Gerard, McGarrett and Dr. Eythan Brown, Joshua Dean, Travis; Armbrister, Divine Rolle, Tristan Lockhart, Cailen Dean, Kevano and Kenico Musgrove, O’Cean Hanna, Garrett Allen, Don Alleyne, Santione Major and Basil Allen-Johnson, Kirkwood Paul Jr., Coburn Sands, Del-Lanyo Allen, Nathaniel Bowleg, Alexander Ferguson, Aaron Jagdeosingh, Jimmy, Octavius Jr. Allen, Valentino Butterfield, Xavier Render, Zachery Allen, Moshe and Eleazor Allen; Godchildren: Richard Cartwright, Tinni Dean Lockhart, William T. Dean, Daulton Black and Dr. Eythan Brown; Other Relatives and Friends: Betty Mackey, Pansy Wright, Laura Evans, Etheline Thompson, Judy Hagler, Wesley Miller, Leslie Wright, Garth Wright, Desmond Wright, Bernard Rosenthal, Bryan, Kevin, Dwight, Dwayne and Denise Fernander, Jerusa Ali, Kevin, Donna, Anthony and Ricardo Moxey, Gloria, Blossie, Patrick, Leonard and Blakesley Smith, Portia Coerbell, Judith, Georgette, Quinta Dean, Michelle D’Arceuil, Julian, Christopher and Michaelangelo Dean, Charlotte Ahwah, Elizabeth Roberts, Lloyd Black, Olivia Sweeting, Phaedra Knowles, Michelle Pople, Chris Clarke, Mary Wilkinson, Anthony “Tony” Allen, Sheila Stuart, Audrey Dean, Margaret Russell, Elizabeth Barnett, Dressler, Iris, Godfrey, Bert, Brentley Sherman and their families, Augustine Brown, Jessica Bowe, Royann Lowe and their families. Lorenzo Taylor, Dewitt Hanna, Dorothy Coakley, Cynthia Maynard, Barbara Sweeting, Kayla Dennis, Rose-Marie Burton, Delita Millings, Karen Musgrove, St. Augustine’s College Family, St John’s University, The Kiwanis Club of Over the Hill, St. Thomas More Men’s Group and the entire St. Thomas More Family,

Dr. Charles Rahming, Dr. Chrispin L. A. Gomez and Rhoda Hanna Physiotherapy.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 13th January, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be NO viewing at the church.

In lieu of flowers, financial contributions in memory of Thomas Dean can be made.