Thomas William Johnson, 68 yrs., a resident of James Cistern, Eleuthera, died at PMH on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

He is survived by his wife: Pastor Fredericka Johnson; 3 daughters: Shawndrea Pinder, Theodocia Francis & Tressica Isaacs; 1 son: Michael Johnson; numerous grandchildren; 1 sister: Jemima Johnson of James Cistern, Eleuthera; 1 brother: Isaac Johnson of James Cistern, Eleuthera; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.