Thompson: Click2Clear integration hurting customs brokers

East Grand Bahama Member of Parliament Kwasi Thompson, who is also the shadow minister of finance, yesterday accused the government of imposing additional costs on customs brokers in an already high climate of inflation, with the integration of the new Bahamas Customs Click2Clear system.

The new computer system requires that customs brokers download a specific program and pay a monthly user fee in order to interact with the Click2Clear portal.

That new integration went into effect on January 3.

Thompson in a statement questioned the legal basis for the new system.

“The opposition decries the unfair and possibly illegal imposition of an additional cost on customs brokers, many of whom are Bahamian small business men and women working for themselves. The Bahamas has been facing an inflation crisis and instead of the government easing the burden, their decisions are making life worse for Bahamians. The government of The Bahamas is increasing the costs to import goods into the country through their unfair and unreasonable actions and procedures forced on all Bahamian customs brokers,” he said.

“This will ultimately increase the burden for all Bahamians and increase the costs for all imported goods including food, building supplies and all essential items. We are reliably advised that the Ministry of Finance is now forcing all customs brokers to implement a costly computer integration system in order to use the Bahamas Customs Click2Clear system. They must also pay a monthly fee just to maintain the computer integration. This is an added cost and added burden on the backs of small businesses that already are struggling to survive.”

When the Click2Clear customs management portal was launched in 2019 it was met with opposition by some customs brokers, who complained that the process was labor intensive and with too much of a technological component.

At the time the customs department dismissed the complaints, suggesting that some brokers simply needed to adjust to a steeper digital learning curve and take advantage of training provided by the government.

But the opposition said these new challenges are no fault of the brokers and must be swiftly addressed.

Chiding that the Davis administration should be finding ways to fight inflation instead of making import costs even more expensive for Bahamians, Thompson called for the government to reverse its course on the new system.

“This unfair decision raises several questions. Is this legal? What legal statute gives the Ministry of Finance the authority to impose this charge? Why is the customs system itself not being changed to make the necessary integration? Wouldn’t this be the more secure way of dealing with these issues? Why are brokers being asked to pay for this costly integration? Why is the government refusing to listen to the business community and the broker community in the implementation? The government continues to operate in an arrogant and bullying manner,” Thompson said.

“How can the government prevent a duly licensed customs broker, who has paid his fee, from operating in The Bahamas if they have not implemented this new system? Wouldn’t the customs management regulations need to be amended in order to make this mandate legal? Many customs brokers have continued to complain that the integration is unnecessary, and the same conclusion could be accomplished in another way that does not involve the heavy expense to customs brokers who have indicated that the cost will unfortunately be passed on to the public. The government’s implementation of the new integration has lacked clarity, caused much confusion, and increased the costs of doing business in The Bahamas.”