Thompson finishes 38th overall in 100m free

Action continued for The Bahamas at the World Aquatics Championships at the Marine Fukuoka Hall A in Fukuoka, Japan, on Thursday. Just one Bahamian swimmer was in action, and that swimmer, Zaylie-Elizabeth Thompson, finished second in her heat of the women’s 100 meters (m) freestyle and 38th overall out of 77 swimmers.

Thompson, who swam the anchor leg in the 4x100m mixed medley on Wednesday, was in the pool swimming out of lane two in heat four of the 100m free. She was close to improving on her personal best when she stopped the clock at 58.86 seconds. That time placed her in second place in the heat. She swam 28.35 seconds in the first 50 meters and posted a time of 30.51 seconds in the final 50 meters of the race. That time from yesterday was an improvement from her time from a year ago when she touched the wall in 1:01.04. That was at last year’s world championships in Hungary, Budapest.

Thompson’s personal best time in that event is 58.78 seconds, which she did at the Bahamas Aquatics Federation’s National Swimming Championships in June.

“I’ve had a pretty successful meet and I’m proud of the progress I’ve made this season, so I’m looking forward to a great final swim. I am going to give it everything I have. I’ll have the pleasure of representing one more time for this season,” Thompson said.

Winning that heat one second ahead of her was Aruba’s Elisabeth Timmer who touched the wall in 57.86 seconds. Bolivia’s Adriana Giles swam 59.17 seconds to place third.

Thompson is done with her individual races but she will be in the pool one last time in the 4×100 mixed free relay tomorrow. It is something she is looking forward to as she is optimistic of what her and her teammates will do in the pool.

Today is a busy day for Team Bahamas. Lamar Taylor will compete in the men’s 50m free, DaVante Carey will swim in the 100m fly, and wrapping up the busy day for The Bahamas in the pool will be Gibbs in the women’s 50m fly – her first individual race of the competition.

Aside from the 4x100m mixed free relay tomorrow, The Bahamas will be represented by Gibbs in the women’s 50m free and Taylor in the men’s 50m back.