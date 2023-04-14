Thompson: GBPA can’t fairly review GBUC rate increase application

East Grand Bahama Member of Parliament Kwasi Thompson, who is also the opposition’s shadow minister of finance, yesterday said it is impossible for the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) to fairly review the rate increase application filed by the Grand Bahama Utility Company (GBUC), since both bodies are affiliated.

The GBUC earlier this week announced that it applied for a customer rate increase, citing higher operating costs associated with its newly installed $5 million reverse osmosis system.

The utility company said the majority of customers would see an increase of about $8.00 on their monthly water bills, and 40 percent of customers would not see a change in their bills at all.

Although the GBPA said this week that it will ensure a fair and transparent review process, that balances the potential impact to customers’ bills while taking into account the company meeting its obligations, Thompson said he doesn’t believe it is possible.

“The process to determine whether to increase the water rates in Grand Bahama must be fair and conducted by an independent body. The Grand Bahama Utility Company is an affiliate company of the Grand Bahama Port Authority. The shareholders are the same. It is therefore impossible for the GBPA to act as a regulator of itself. This structure was set up years ago at a time when it was necessary to create incentives to develop Grand Bahama, Freeport in particular. It was acceptable to give the GBPA regulatory authority over utilities, particularly water. There is also a difference between allowing a government to regulate itself and a private company,” he said in a statement released yesterday.

“In New Providence and throughout The Bahamas, water is provided and regulated by the Water and Sewerage Corporation. However, if there is a rate increase it would have to be approved by the government, which is accountable to the people of The Bahamas. The Grand Bahama Port Authority is not accountable to the people of The Bahamas, but to its shareholders.”

He continued, “The GBPA has in its statement committed to a ‘fair and transparent’ process, which will be impossible when the decision is made by the GBPA, whose shareholders are the same as the GB Utility Company. Even if the information is true and correct, the process is tainted.

“This is why the government must step in and participate in this process. The government must sit with the GBPA to determine a process that is truly fair and independent. The process will not be fair or transparent if left to themselves to make a decision.”

Following Hurricane Dorian, GBUC suffered in excess of $15 million in losses, after its wells were contaminated with seawater. Since then the utility company has added 75 new wells, including the new reverse osmosis system, to restore potability to 100 percent of the island. However it said those costs, as well as $2 million in uninsurable losses, has made operations expensive.

Effective May 1, GBUC has proposed to increase the flat rate to $16.55 from the current $12.83 for the first zero to 2,000 gallons of water used per month.

GBUC said 47 percent of its customers fall into Tier 2 of the rate scheme and would see an average bill of around $36.29 per month following the rate adjustment, up from approximately $28.13/month.

Eight percent of customers fall into Tier 3 and would see their monthly bills increase from around $71.42/month to $92.14/month on average; while five percent of customers fall into Tier 4, and would see their monthly bills increase from $432.93/month to $558.67/month on average.

Thompson said the regulator should collaborate with the government and the community before making such a policy decision.

“The GBPA, the GB Utility Company must seek to partner with other communities throughout Grand Bahama to include even more people in their system, which would lead to even more revenue,” he said.

“Thirdly, who is looking at the rate we in Grand Bahama are paying for water? Is this fair and compared to what others are paying throughout The Bahamas?”