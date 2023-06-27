Thompson: New jobless rate a smokescreen 

Former Minister of State for Finance Kwasi Thompson, the member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama, yesterday called the new unemployment rate of 8.8 percent “a smokescreen”, seeking to downplay the new single-digit figure, and play up the fact that the number of people in the employed labor force at the time the survey was conducted in May 2023 is still lower than the number of people employed at the time the last national survey was conducted in May 2019.

The unemployment issue came up as Prime Minister Philip Davis wrapped up debate in the House of Assembly on the 2023/2024 budget.

“We took an economy in crisis and turned it around and we are not done yet,” Davis said.

“The success we are seeing now was not inevitable. Our unemployment rate is now lower than the previous administration’s best pre-Dorian and pre-COVID years. And we are now setting records for the number of tourist arrivals coming in each month.

“This year, we will welcome over eight million visitors to our shores. This is the story of a country that has shaken off the worst of multiple crises and is finally headed in the right direction.”

Rising on a point of order, Thompson said, “The prime minister, Madam Speaker, is misleading this House. Madam Speaker, under the previous Labour Force Survey, you would have seen that … the employed [labor] force was actually more than what it is today.

“So, the amount of persons who are employed is actually less than the amount of persons who were employed in 2017.”

He added, “Madam Speaker, the eight percent, again, is a smokescreen because you have less persons who are employed today than you had back in 2019.

“In fact, you have less people employed today than you had in 2017. So, Madam Speaker, that is the point that we ought to be debating. We ought to be debating why is it that you have less people employed today than you had back in 2019 and you had back in 2017.”

The Labour Force Survey, conducted in May 2023 and released on Friday by the Bahamas National Statistical Institute (BNSI), placed the employed labor force at 200,175.

In the May 2019 survey, the employed labor force was 215,000. Unemployment was 9.5 percent.

Responding to Thompson in the House yesterday, the prime minister said, “It is truly disingenuous. If you want to interpret what the [BNSI] has said, that’s your view, but what I’m saying to you is that the unemployment rate is where it is.

“Y’all run a lot of Bahamians out of the country. Let me put my case; the employment rate is best in years now. Accept that.”

Davis added, “We inherited record high levels of unemployment. A minister in the previous administration speculated that the unemployment rate could have been as high as 50 percent at one point during the pandemic.

“A Labour Force Survey conducted in 2019, prior to the pandemic, stated that the unemployment rate was 9.5 percent.

“A new Labour Force Survey has just been completed, and the unemployment rate is now down to 8.8 percent. This number is not only an improvement on the 2019, 2018, and 2017 unemployment rates, it is the lowest recorded unemployment rate since the onset of the 2008 global recession.”

Davis said, “It is wonderful to see so many Bahamians working – and we know there’s still much more to do. Everyone in our country can be learning, training, working, upskilling, contributing, innovating and making the most of their God-given potential.”

Thompson again rose to his feet.

“Again, the prime minister is misleading this House,” he charged.

“Madam Speaker, it is not better, because you have less people employed today than you had employed in 2017. It is not better. You have less people employed today. You have 200,000 persons who are employed today; that is [a difference of] 14,000.”

But Davis responded, “I understand. They (the opposition) are confused. They’re trying to understand how we here were able to achieve [so much] in less than 22 months, and good news is hurt them. It’s like the truth. The truth hurts.”

As Thompson continued to point to fewer numbers of people in the employed labor force, Davis asked, “What’s the cause of the shrinking? You see those litany of woes I listed that occurred under their watch? That’s why it shrunk. What y’all did to the Bahamian people. That’s why.”

The May 2023 Labour Force Survey is the first national survey of its type conducted by the BNSI, formerly the Department of Statistics, since prior to Hurricane Dorian in 2019.