Three Bahamian schools compete at Penn Relays

A trio of schools represented The Bahamas at this year’s Penn Relays Carnival – the oldest and largest track and field competition in the United States, hosted annually since April 21, 1895 by the University of Pennsylvania at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The 127th running of the four-day Penn Relays wrapped up on Saturday.

The St. Augustine’s College (SAC) Big Red Machine was the school to advance to the Championship of America (COA) final, and they did so in the High School Girls 4×100 meters (m) relay.

The team of Amari Pratt, Nya Wright, Darvinique Dean and Shayann Demeritte, in that order, clocked 46.61 seconds to finish fifth in the final, improving on the time of 46.80 seconds the same quarter ran in the heats to qualify fourth.

Hydel High, out of Jamaica, featuring world junior leader and CARIFTA Champion Alana Reid, took the gold in the final, running 44.96 seconds. Bullis School, out of Potomac, Maryland,

finished second in the final in 45.59 seconds, and St. Jago High, out of Jamaica, won the bronze in 45.98. McDonogh School, out of Owing Mills, Maryland, held off SAC for fourth, finishing in 46.57 seconds.

The Queen’s College Comets also took part in the High School Girls 4x100m relay and won their heat in 48.32 seconds. The team of Rache Pantry, Nia Richards, K’Leigh Davis and Jamiah Nabbie, in that order, placed 17th overall out of the heats. They competed in the High School Girls 4x100m International and improved on their time, placing fourth in that relay in 47.61 seconds.

A total of 550 schools competed in the High School Girls 4x100m relay.

In the High School Boys 4x100m relay, SAC’s team of Khalon Christie, Andrew Brown, Trent Ford and Jonathan Fowler, won their heat and placed 28th overall out of the heats, in 43.15 seconds. That same team competed in the High School Boys 4x100m International and placed seventh in 42.78 seconds, improving on their time.

Queen’s College and the St. John’s College Giants also competed in the High School Boys 4x100m relay, but neither were able to finish. The Comets’ team consisted of Alexander Dean, Matthew Chandler, Zion Miller and Tairjiv Armbrister. The Giants’ team consisted of Tayshaun Robinson, Earle Johnson, Maxwell McNeil and Ismael Rolle.

A total of 572 schools competed in the High School Boys 4x100m relay.

In the High School Girls 4x400m, SAC’s team of Ezthia Maycock, Bayli Major, Antonecia Moultrie and Alexis Roberts, finished eighth in their heat and were 60th overall in 4:02.04. St. John’s team of Kennedi Knowles, Ta’mia Taylor, Shania Major and Payton Knowles, in that order, were 10th in that same heat, and 117th overall, in 4:08.56. More than 450 teams competed in the High School Girls 4x400m relay.

In the High School Boys 4x400m relay, SAC’s team of Tumani Skinner, Andrew Brown, Jonathan Fowler and Clinton Laguerre, were fourth in their heat and finished 19th overall in 3:20.80. St. John’s team of Jayden Cooper, Zion Davis, Christopher Williams-Minors and Maxwell McNeil, ran a time of 3:39.20. They were 10th in their heat and finished 387th overall.

A total of 569 schools competed in the High School Boys 4x400m relay.

In the High School Boys’ javelin competition, Queen’s College’s Kaden Cartwright was sixth with a distance of 59.01m (193’ 7”). In the high school girls version of that event, SAC’s Kamera Strachan finished seventh with a best throw of 40.13m (131’ 8”).

The Bahamas had three young athletes in the High School Girls’ Triple Jump Championship.

Lanaisha Lubin, of Queen’s College, finished ninth with a leap of 11.42m (37’ 5-3/4”). SAC’s duo of Bayli Major and Apryl Adderley settled for 11th and 16th with distances of 11.28m (37’ 0-1/4”) and 10.88m (35’ 8-1/2”), respectively.

Finally, in the High School Girls’ Shot Put Championship, Queen’s College’s Annae Mackey finished 16th overall with a heave of 8.80m (28’ 10-1/2”).