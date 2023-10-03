Three GB businesswomen help out local school

Three Grand Bahama entrepreneurs paid it forward by donating $300 worth of stationery, notebooks, crayons, and folders to Maurice Moore Primary School to start the school year.

S’Bomb Body Jewels and Piercings’ Lashaunna “Shay” Williams explained that the donation, made with Raw Platinum Conch Stand’s Kelly Wilson and Lashletics’s Lashayne Thomas, was her way of supporting her alma mater.

“Maurice Moore opened so many doors for me. I was thinking about the past, and how grateful I still am for the guidance and the different scholarships I received, so I thought, why not give back to the school that built me.”

She said they also wanted to assist parents who struggle with buying school supplies.

Maurice Moore Primary School Principal Rodney Bethel expressed gratitude, stating, “These supplies will go a long way in ensuring that the students get their assignments completed. The financial situation in Grand Bahama right now is not where it needs to be. So, we greatly appreciate their help.”

For us at Grand Bahama News, it’s truly heart-warming to see the spirit of community still moving about in Grand Bahama.