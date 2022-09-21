Three goals for Nicholas

Bahamian collegiate water polo player Nicholas Wallace-Whitfield scored three goals for his team, the Mount Saint Mary’s Mountaineers, as they evenly split a four-game slate at the Bucknell Invite at the Kinney Natatorium in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, over the weekend.

Bahamian Saequan Miller’s team, the Salem University Tigers, were in action as well, but the graduate student was not available to play. They also split their four games.

Wallace-Whitfield and Miller’s teams met again in the pool after the Tigers got the best of the Mountaineers two weeks ago. It was the same result this time with the Tigers winning, 20-9. Wallace-Whitfield scored two goals in this match but it was not enough as the Tigers scored a combined 14 goals in the first and fourth periods.

The sophomore said that it was a tough loss and they have to put it behind them.

“The Salem game was a tough loss. It is something we must put behind us and focus on the future. I know that isn’t the end, we most likely will get a chance to play them again at conference championships and must be ready for that,” Wallace-Whitfield said.

He also had a goal on Saturday, helping the Mountaineers take down McKendree University, 11-10.

“I was extremely happy,” Wallace-Whitfield said. “It gave me a sense of confidence knowing I can be someone on the team to score when needed.”

The Mountaineers’ two losses came against two Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MWPC) teams – the Tigers and Fordham. They lost the game against Fordham, 17-13. They were able to end the weekend on a good note with a 17-13 victory over Mercyhurst University. They now sport a 4-3 win/loss record on the season.

“Our team, which is still relatively young filled with mostly freshmen and sophomores, is still building team chemistry and we are finding out how to play with each other. We know what we can do and the ultimate goal for the end of the season is to be conference champions. We must all make that our number one priority,” Wallace-Whitfield said.

Miller’s Tigers’ next victory came against Mercyhurst, 21-12. Their losses came against Wagner College, 18-14, and then to Fordham University, 24-12.

Up next for the Mountaineers and the Tigers is a four-game slate this weekend in Erie, Pennsylvania, for the MWPC Crossover on Friday and Sunday. Miller is hopeful that he will be available to play this time.