Three golds for Hepburn

It was a clean sweep for Jamilah Hepburn as she captured gold medals at the 2022 New England Intercollegiate Swimming & Diving Association (NEISDA) Championships that wrapped up on Sunday at the University of Rhode Island’s Tootell Aquatic Center in Kingston, Rhode Island.

The Bahamian collegiate swimmer, a freshman for the Stonehill College Skyhawks, won the 50, 100 and 200-yard breaststroke events in the four days of competition.

She certainly left her mark, helping her school to a second-place finish in the team standings. They finished with 984 points. Roger Williams University was first, winning comfortably with 1,977 points.

Hepburn’s third and final gold medal came in the 200-yard breast on Sunday, clocking 2:28.71 to complete the sweep. She qualified with the fastest time out of 15 entries when she swam 2:29.87 in the prelims.

Hepburn’s teammate Sharlotte Lundell clocked 2:31.51 to place second. Finishing third was Roger Williams University Hawks’ Brenna Guilmette who swam 2:33.47.

Hepburn’s second gold came in the 100-yard breast when she touched the wall first in 1:07.87 on Saturday. She led a quartet of Skyhawks swimmers in that ‘A’ final.

A pair of Hawks swimmers finished second and third to close out the podium finishes. Kaley Youngcourt was second when she finished the race in 1:08.10, and Noelle Schneider was third after posting a time of 1:09.32.

It was a quick race for the Bahamian in the 50-yard breast on Friday night as she set a new personal best and school record, powering her way to the winning time of 30.65 seconds. Once again, she had to hold off a pair of Hawks swimmers. Bella Kuzbek finished second after swimming 31.32 seconds, and Youngcourt had to settle for third place when she swam 32 seconds flat.

The Skyhawks finished its official inaugural season with a 6-3 win/loss dual meet record, posting a seventh-place team finish at its first Northeast-10 Conference Championships to go with this second place New England finish. Hepburn captured the first NE10 individual championship in program history in the 100-yard breaststroke, to go with three individual New England titles last weekend.

This past weekend, five more Bahamians wrapped up the Northeast Conference (NEC) Championships for the Howard University Bison at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio. The Bahamian swimmers included Luke-Kennedy Thompson, Erald Thompson III, Mark-Anthony Thompson, Kaliyah Albury and Zaylie-Elizabeth Thompson.

Luke-Kennedy was masterful in the 500-yard freestyle, breaking the school and meet record. He clocked 4:29 flat to win that event. Finishing second was St. Francis College’s Benedek Lendvai who swam 4:30.47. Long Island University Sharks’ Daniel Fernandez swam 4:33.41 to finish third. Mark-Anthony was 13th overall after swimming 4:42.92.

Luke-Kennedy added a second-place finish in the 400-yard individual medley (IM), clocking 4:02.06. The Sharks’ Marcell Matyiko won that event with a meet record time of 4:01.32. Fernandez was third in 4:02.32. Erald Thompson III dropped some time with he touched the wall in 4:18.76 to finish 15th overall.

In the 1650-yard free, brothers Luke-Kennedy and Mark-Anthony were in the pool again. Luke-Kennedy finished second with a time of 15:50.28 which went under the previous meet record of 15:51.58. However, Bryant University’s Leo Luna went on to get the record as he won that race in 15:47.56. Mark-Anthony swam 16:49.65 to finish 10th.

Zaylie-Elizabeth picked up a pair of 10th place finishes in her first conference championships. The freshman swam 2:06.37 in the 200-yard IM and 2:22.52 in the 200-yard breast. She then swam 1:05.42 in the 100-yard breast to finish 11th overall.

Albury was able to improve her seed time of 2:05.55 in the 200-yard free when she clocked 2:04.90 to place 50th overall.

The Bison men finished second with a score of 638.50 points. Bryant University won with a score of 920 points. On the women’s side, the Bison finished seventh overall with a score of 248 points. Bryant University won the women’s division with a score of 746 points.