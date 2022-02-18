Three golds for Lamar Taylor

Lamar Taylor got off to a golden start at the New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference (NSISC) Swimming and Diving Championships, picking up one individual gold and two relay golds at the Mayers Aquatics Center in Cleveland, Mississippi, on Wednesday.

Taylor won the 50-yard individual freestyle sprint and was a part of the Henderson State University Red Wave’s 200-yard free and medley relay teams.

Taylor was too fast for the field in the 50-yard free final that night as he was able to stop the clock at 19.58 seconds. That time was a new school record and also a new NSISC record. It was also an ‘A’ qualifying time for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Championships. It was about three tenths of a second faster than his previous personal best time of 19.90 seconds. He was the only swimmer to go under 20 seconds in that race.

Delta State University’s Tucker Schroer was second after clocking 20.44 seconds. Taylor’s teammate, Jase Pinckney, was third after posting a time of 20.54 seconds.

Taylor won his preliminary race earlier that day when he swam 20.04 seconds.

The Bahamian swam in the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard free relay for Henderson State. In the 200-yard free relay, he and his team that also featured Patryk Dabrowski, Pinckney and Tim Holt, broke their own NSISC record from last year when they clocked a new pool-best time of 1:19.75. It was a NCAA ‘B’ cut qualifying time. Taylor swam the last leg of the relay and recorded a blistering split of 19.11 seconds.

Delta State was a distant second when they clocked 1:21.54. Ouachita Baptist University was third after posting a time of 1:24.36.

In the 200-yard medley, Taylor swam the first leg and he teamed up with Oscar Patten, Pinckney and Holt to swim a NCAA ‘B’ cut time of 1:28.14. On that leg, Taylor swam the backstroke leg and clocked a split of 21.72 seconds.

Delta State was second when they clocked 1:29.03. The University of Montevallo was third after finishing in 1:31.42.

Taylor returns to individual action this morning in the 100-yard back. He will wrap up action tomorrow morning when he swims in the 100-yard free.

Izaak Bastian was in action for the Florida State University (FSU) Seminoles at the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Swimming and Diving Championships on Wednesday. The NCAA Division I meet was held at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bastian swam a personal best in the 50-yard free when he posted an NCAA ‘B’ cut time of 19.93 seconds to finish 28th overall. It was a personal best time for him. He gets back into the pool this morning to swim in the 100-yard breast.

Also swimming at this meet is the University of North Carolina Tar Heels’ Lilly Higgs. She started her competition with a swim in the 200m individual medley (IM). The senior swam a time of 2:01.43 to finish 33rd overall.

Higgs will be in action this morning in the 100-yard breast.

Jamilah Hepburn will start her Northeast-10 Conference Championships today at the Moore Field House in New Haven, Connecticut. The NCAA Division II Stonehill College freshman will swim in the 50-yard free.