Three injured during weekend brawl 

A brawl between two groups of men ended with three people being hospitalized, police said.

Police said one of the victims was suffering from blunt force trauma to the head and the other two, both juveniles, were stabbed multiple times.

The fight happened at 11:55 p.m. on Bahamas Games Boulevard on Saturday, police said.

The victims, two 16-year-olds and an 18-year old, were involved in a fight with another group of men.

Police said one juvenile was stabbed multiple times to his chest and the other was stabbed in his back and had a punctured lung.

The 18-year-old had head injuries sustained by a blunt object said.

They were all last listed in critical condition in hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

