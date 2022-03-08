Three killed in separate murders

Police are investigating three separate murders that happened in the last two days on New Providence and Grand Bahama.

The latest shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. yesterday.

Police said a man was repairing a car on Fifth Street, Coconut Grove, when he was shot by a gunman.

The shooter fled on foot and the victim died in hospital, police said.

Police said a man was shot shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday in West End, Grand Bahama.

The victim was involved in an altercation with a group of people and was then shot in his thigh, police said.

He was taken to the West End Community Clinic in a private car and seen by a doctor, but he later died, police said.

Three men and a woman were arrested and are assisting with the investigation, police said.

On New Providence, just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to a stabbing on Fritz Lane, where they found a man suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital where he later died.

According to police, the victim got into a fight with another man who stabbed him several times with a broken bottle.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.