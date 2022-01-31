Three killed in separate murders

Police are investigating three murders that happened between Thursday and Saturday.

The first murder happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said a man and a woman were traveling west along McQuay Street off Nassau Street when gunmen appeared from bushes and shot at the couple.

The man and woman were both hit and the gunman fled, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to hospital and at last report was listed in stable condition.

The second murder was reported on the island of Abaco.

Shortly after 4 a.m., police in Marsh Harbour were told that a man was found unresponsive on Crocket Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they met the victim with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead.

The third murder happened in Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.

Police said two men were playing backgammon in the area of Sapodilla Road, Hanna Hill, shortly before 6 p.m., when they were approached by a gunman who shot at them.

One of the men was hit in the chest. He died, police said.

A man was in custody assisting police with the investigation.