Three men accused of attempted murder

Three men are facing attempted murder charges following a shooting on April 23.

Prosecutors allege that Dion Exelant, 20, of Marshall Road; Omar Atkinson, 21, of Cowpen Road; and Pedreito Mejias, 27, of Cowpen Road, shot Tarrico Bowleg in Pinewood Gardens with the intention of killing him.

The men were not required to enter pleas to the charges when they made their initial court appearance before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

She remanded them to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services because she lacks the power to consider bail for the offense. However, the men can seek bail in the Supreme Court.

The accused next appear before the magistrate on July 7.

At that time, prosecutors are expected to send the case to the Supreme Court by presenting a voluntary bill of indictment.

