Uncategorized

Three men charged with gun possession

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email August 16, 2023
0 Less than a minute

Two men and a juvenile were yesterday remanded to prison to await their gun and ammunition trial.

Geovany Octavien, Roobens Elusme and a 16-year-old boy denied having possession of a 9mm pistol and nine rounds of ammunition for the weapon.

Police arrested the suspects in Fox Hill on August 12 after they allegedly found the gun while searching the Nissan Cube that they were in.

Acting Magistrate Lennox Coleby remanded the adults to prison and ordered the juvenile held at the Simpson Penn School For Boys.

Their trial is set for September 22.

Octavien pleaded guilty to possession of four grams of marijuana in the same court and was sentenced to four months in prison.

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email August 16, 2023
0 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Artesia Davis

Artesia Davis

Artesia primarily covers court stories, but she also writes extensively about crime.

Related Articles

As temperatures rise, some reefs in The Bahamas hit with coral bleaching

August 14, 2023

Dear Editor,

August 14, 2023

Dear Editor,

August 14, 2023

Campbell: Too many leaders are ducking the people

August 11, 2023
Back to top button