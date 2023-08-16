Three men charged with gun possession

Two men and a juvenile were yesterday remanded to prison to await their gun and ammunition trial.

Geovany Octavien, Roobens Elusme and a 16-year-old boy denied having possession of a 9mm pistol and nine rounds of ammunition for the weapon.

Police arrested the suspects in Fox Hill on August 12 after they allegedly found the gun while searching the Nissan Cube that they were in.

Acting Magistrate Lennox Coleby remanded the adults to prison and ordered the juvenile held at the Simpson Penn School For Boys.

Their trial is set for September 22.

Octavien pleaded guilty to possession of four grams of marijuana in the same court and was sentenced to four months in prison.