Three more murders

Police are searching for the suspects responsible for three separate murders that happened on Saturday.

In the first incident, police discovered the body of man on a dirt road in the area of Bonefish Pond around 4 a.m. The body was burned beyond recognition, and had gunshot wounds and lacerations, police said.

Police believe the victim was between 25 and 30 years old.

The second murder happened in Montell Heights around 9:30 p.m.

Police said two men were standing outside a home when two armed men emerged from a track road off the East West Highway. The men shot the victims multiple times and fled.

One of the victims, who police said was in his late teens, died at the scene. The other victim was taken to hospital and his condition was not known.

The third murder happened in Nassau Village shortly after 9:37 p.m.

Police said the victim was sitting on a scooter outside a friend’s home when a gunman approached and shot him. The victim was shot multiple times and by the time EMS arrived, he was dead.

The killer fled the scene.

Police said they were alerted to the Montell Heights and Nassau Village murders via ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system.

Police appealed to anyone with information on these latest murders to contact them.