Three murdered in less than 24 hours

Police are searching for the suspects responsible for three separate murders that happened in less than 24 hours.

The first murder happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Dunmore Street off Baillou Hill Road.

The victim, 31, was involved in an argument with his neighbor when a fight broke out, police said. The neighbor pulled a gun and shot the victim, killing him.

The killer fled the area. Police found the victim lying in front of a home.

The second murder happened at 3 a.m. on Monday on Eleuthera.

Police responded to a traffic accident in the area known as “White Town” in Hatchet Bay.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found a man inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The third murder happened around 1 p.m. later that day on New Providence.

Police said the victim was returning from a fishing trip along with another man at the rear of a business on West Bay Street when they were approached by a gunman who shot the victim multiple times.

The killer, described as a “Rasta-type” man, ran to a dark-colored SUV and fled the area, police said.

The victim died at the scene.

Police are appealing to anyone with information on these latest killings to contact them.