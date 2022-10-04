Three road crashes highlight need for extra caution

Three recent crashes on a busy stretch of highway in Freeport are drawing attention to the need for drivers to remain vigilant behind the wheel.

The collisions all happened on East Sunrise Highway, at or near the intersection of Churchill Road, a section of straight roadway with clear visibility.

One of the crashes, a head-on collision on September 13, left a five-year-old boy dead and both drivers injured.

The victim was identified as Jamal McPhee, a first-grade student at Hugh Campbell Primary School.

According to Assistant Superintendent Stephen Rolle, the investigation is ongoing, and the cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, occupants of vehicles in the other two mishaps were transported to hospital, treated for minor injuries, and discharged. Investigations also continue in those matters.

Despite the latest serious smash-ups, Road Traffic Divisional Inspector Mike Sears said there has been a decrease in the number of traffic accidents on Grand Bahama roadways.

“While no numbers are available as yet, the numbers seem to be decreasing and we attribute it to traffic officers doing more road checkpoints,” Sears said.

“You have more persons inclined to pay attention to street signs and traffic signs. We’ve been putting out PSAs, giving out flyers, and being more vigilant on the streets.”

Sears said there are still many instances of unsafe driving; motorists are often distracted.

“Doing everything else, using cellphones, putting on makeup, eating or having conversations with other persons in the vehicle,” he said.

The Road Traffic Act was amended in 2020, putting in place stiffer penalties and fines for drivers breaking the law, particularly as it relates to a death occurring as a result of a person driving dangerously, and the use of electronic devices while operating a vehicle.

Sears said drivers typically speed on wider roads such as Midshipman Road, Grand Bahama Highway, and Warren J. Levarity Highway, and he reminded the public that the maximum speed limit is 45 mph.

At the start of the new school year, the Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC) erected signs at major school intersections, advising that the limit is 15 mph in school zones.

“At GB Power Company, we value the importance of safety,” said GBPC’s Director of Communications Cleopatra Russell.

“That safety is not only on the job; [it’s] also within our community. Our team is committed to sharing information to the public wherever we deem necessary.”

Sears believes the message is an important reminder to motorists to adhere to the speed limit, especially in school zones.

He also advised motorists to exercise better time management, reducing the need to speed, and to routinely maintain their vehicles, fixing anything that could affect their driving.

In 2021, the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) crime statistics for January 31 to December 31 show that there were 18 traffic fatalities reported on Grand Bahama.

Instances of damage-only were 924, there were 133 hit-and-run incidents, 284 accidents where minor injuries were reported and 68 with serious injuries.

Melissa Sears, branch manager of Insurance Management Freeport, believes stress also affects the way people drive.

She said that immediately following Hurricane Dorian, and during the pandemic lockdown period, there was an uptick in vehicular claims.

“We were hot with the motor claims,” she said.

“You would have some vehicles that were write-offs [cars damaged beyond the amount the policy covers]. People were making it only by the grace of God.”

She advised Grand Bahamians to take care of themselves, reduce stress and guard their health.

“If you were to have an episode behind the wheel, we don’t know when that’s about to happen,” she said. “It’s not just about you.”

As insurance is needed to drive a car, Sears said the industry has procedures to lessen the risk of traffic accidents.

To reduce health-related incidents, insurers can ask medical questions and may require medical screening. If a person’s health worsens, a policy can be revoked.

To determine if a driver is reckless, insurance companies can refer to previous claims from other insurers.

With young drivers, Insurance Management conducts interviews to determine their character and can add restrictions, such as curfews, to reduce risk.

Agents also encourage parents to be mindful of the vehicles bought for their children, ensuring they can handle them.

The insurance industry also promotes road-safety education and road-awareness as ways to continue the reduction of car accidents.

Sears also wants motorists to act with compassion, and think about how their driving practices affect other drivers and pedestrians.