Homegoing Celebration

for

Timcy kirkwood Sweeting, 59

A resident of Rum Drive, Yellow Elder Gardens will be held at The New Redeemed Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, Refuge Court, Cowpen Road, New Providence, The Bahamas on Sunday 20th November, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Bishop Tony Leroy Hanna assisted by Elder Terry Sean. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road, New Providence, The Bahamas.

Left to celebrate the memory of his love and life are his Wife: Claudette Morgan-Sweeting, Children: Kirkwood Jr., Kershea, Kirston Sweeting, Adopted Children including: Arlene Reid (Trevor), Hyacinth Bonaby (Ricardo), Anne-Marie Abiga (Godfrey) & Junior Storr (Ashley); Brothers: Robert Sr. (Wendy) &; Derek Carter Sr.; Sister: Miriam Ferguson (Quebell), Grandchildren: Brian Davis Jr. & Ke’shon Davis, Adopted Grandchildren: Eva, Kemorah, Tevin Johnson, Jonah Bain, Anthony & Abrea Abiga, Delton, Oraan & Valentino Bonaby, Javeon & Isaiah Storr; Aunts: Yvonne Munroe, Claudine Joffre (Cyril), Facita Wallace; Uncles: Christopher Wallace (Frances); Nieces & Nephews including: Anita Maycock (Kirkwood), Craig Maycock (Rochelle), Eleanor Maycock, Annamae Maycock, Wesley Maycock (Tatum), Robert Jr., Robertha, Wilmore Sweeting, Theron Thompson, 3289 A/M Neil Nairn, Eleazar & Quentin Ferguson, Olive & Derek Carter Jr., PC 4025 Antonio Hall & Amelia Hall; Adopted Nieces & Nephews including: Kerry & Debbie-anne Lawson, Tatiana, Jonnell, Walch, Francine Robinson, Delmar, Titus, Gary, Shaquille, Tino &; India Morgan, Jerine Holness, and Tafari Morgan Grand-nieces & Nephews: Hollis Curling, Sean Munroe, Cortney, Aaliyah, Craig Jr. & Cianna Maycock, Denton & Deonte Morris, Tyiece Culmer, Janae, Juliann & Jalen Wallace & Caleb Moss, Theronique Thompson, Tristan, Christina & Savannah Nairn, Treasure & Deshawn Ferguson; Numerous Cousins including: Rosemary Pintard-Bowe (Hughdon Sr.), RN Karen Knowles Gray (Ruel), Effie Knowles, Wendy Eneas, Naomi Rolle (Godfrey), Frances, Blanche, Portia, Marissa, Roscoe, Dewitt, Lex, Errol, Kermit, Andrew, Brent, Walter, Egbert, Chris, Christopher Wallace, Osborne Pintard Sr., Bernice Adderley, Valencia

Steiger, Olive Thompson, Joanne, Dellerease & Kevin Joffre, Cynthia Cooper, Mavis (Wayne), Kathleen Seymour, Laverne Wallace-Riley, Pam Wallace-Miller, Katie Sede, Cindy Concepion, Edward Jr., KC Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe, Sgt. 2399 Wilbur & Warren Munroe, Muriel & Wealthy, Bertha Dean & Family, Antoinette Thompson & Family, Teddy Johnson & Family, Myrtle Major & Family, Jan Russell & Family; Brothers-in-law: Delroy Morgan & Anthony Morgan; Sisters-in-law: Jean (Ricky), Janette, Stephanie, Peaches Morgan, Constance Allot, Tiffany Rolle; Other Relatives & Friends including: The Sweeting, Lockhart, Wallace, Munroe, Wilson, Maycock, Nesbitt, Armbrister, Hepburn & Curling Families, Gloria Richards, Chief Apostle Ray A. Foster, Bishop Bennett, The Robinson Family, Ms. Clarke, Ms. Mauva, Thirsty, Janette Attan, Suzette, Jean, Ms. Cherry, Elaine, Pauline, Ms. Peggy Armbrister, Steph, Lynn, Sonny, Ms. Joanne, Suzette, Janet Newbold , Caroline Rahming, Ajeanne Clarke Anas Family, Redeem Church of God Family, the entire Duncan Town, Ragged Island Family, The entire community of Yellow Elder Gardens, and all other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends can pay their last respects at St. Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Friday, 18th November, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and on Sunday, 20th November, 2022 at the church from 1:00 p.m. until service time.