Time to drop the Queen?

A statement by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness to Prince William during the Duke of Cambridge’s courtesy call on him last week that the island nation intends to sever ties with the British monarchy and become a republic was applauded by some Bahamians while others viewed it as ungracious and insulting to indicate during the royals’ visit.

In other arenas, it was met with indifference.

Holness has previously noted Jamaica’s intention to remove the British monarch as head of state, as Barbados did last November when it became a republic with Dame Sandra Mason sworn in as president.



Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh wave goodbye as they board the DC-10 Royal Air Force jet at the end of their visit to The Bahamas in 1994. FILE

The recent statement by Holness and the visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to The Bahamas – the last leg of their Caribbean tour to commemorate the queen’s platinum jubilee – ignited discussion among some on whether it is time for this country to “fully grow up” and have a Bahamian head of state.

The duke and duchess were warmly welcomed in The Bahamas and appeared to have enjoyed themselves despite the inclement weather in New Providence last Friday when they had a full day of activities, including outdoor events.

In our discussions with some fellow citizens last week, we made the point that it was not a conflict to view the royal visit as beneficial to The Bahamas while at the same time harbor the view that it is time to move toward becoming a republic.

At a reception held in his and the Duchess of Cambridge’s honor at Baha Mar on Friday evening, Prince William acknowledged the issue.

“Next year, I know you are all looking forward to celebrating 50 years of independence – your golden anniversary,” he said.

“And with Jamaica celebrating 60 years of independence this year and Belize celebrating 40 years of independence last year, I want to say this: we support with pride and respect your decisions about your future. Relationships evolve. Friendship endures.”

Any move away from the monarchy would not fundamentally impact government operations. It would be more psychological than practical, a move intended to foster deeper national pride, unity and identity.

There is a view that the country cannot be truly independent when its head of state is a non-Bahamian residing in Britain.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said last year becoming a republic was a “springboard that we as a nation need in order to confront a completely different reality”.



In this 1994 file photo, Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham and Queen Elizabeth II, Education Minister C. A. Smith and the prime minister’s wife, Delores Ingraham, head to a youth rally following the official opening of Hugh Campbell Primary School in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

She said the move was not a personal rejection of the queen, but “an assertion that it must be available to every Barbadian boy and girl to aspire to be the head of state of this nation. It is not just legal, it’s also symbolic.”

In its 2013 report, the Bahamas Constitutional Commission headed by Sean McWeeney, QC, noted that the traditional argument for the evolution to republican status is that it is a natural step towards completing the “circle of independence” and attaining full sovereignty, and that the retention of the British monarch is an historical anachronism, a hangover from the colonial era” that formally ended in The Bahamas in 1973.

The commission said that by and large, the main reason given by Bahamians for advocating the removal of the monarchy was ideological, and did not go to any issues of governance.

Nine years on from that report, and with the 50th anniversary of independence next year, there is not now a national discussion on whether The Bahamas should remove the British monarch as head of state — this would require a constitutional referendum as entrenched provisions would need to be amended.

VIEWS

During the constitutional talks in London in 1972, the 15 Bahamian men who negotiated our independence with the British, agreed that the British monarch would remain head of state.

When he spoke with us ahead of the country’s 40th anniversary in 2013, A. Loftus Roker, one of the signatories to the constitution, explained that the decision was made to leave the queen as a figurehead to comfort people who feared independence.

“We left her there as a symbol,” Roker said. “That is why we also kept the Privy Council because they were saying Bahamian judges and all of that were going to do all sorts of foolish things. And we decided we would leave the Privy Council there as some last resort that you can go to that we don’t influence.”

He noted that under the Bahamian constitution, the queen at no time has any power to do anything without the advice and instruction of the government of The Bahamas.

Roker is one of five signatories to the 1973 constitution still alive today. The others are Sir Arthur Foulkes, Orville Turnquest, Philip Bethel and George Smith, who turned 30 during the ‘72 constitutional conference in London.

Smith traveled throughout The Bahamas with Prime Minister Lynden Pindling prior to independence to read the temperature of the population on that and related matters.

Speaking of the decision to leave the queen as head of state, Smith told us, “It was the proper decision as it reflected what was assessed to be the popular opinion of the Bahamian people at the time.

“It was made clear that they harbored a tremendous affection for the monarch and it was the right thing to do. We benefited from the attention that came each time a member of the royal family visited The Bahamas, particularly when the queen came.”

Smith supports the idea of The Bahamas becoming a republic.

“I would then be satisfied that in the land that I live in and in the land that I call home – when I wake up in the morning and I look at the waves and I look at the skies, I would not want to be living anywhere else – I want every job in this country to be within the reach of Bahamians,” he said.

“There’s one job that is constitutionally outside the reach of a Bahamian today and that is head of state.”

The constitutional commission appointed by Prime Minister Perry Christie in 2002 and co-chaired by Paul L. Adderley and Harvey Tynes, QC, recommended that The Bahamas move away from the English Sovereign as head of state.

But the constitutional commission that reported in 2013 did not at the time recommend that there should be any change in the queen as head of state and the office of governor general as the representative of the queen under a constitutional monarchy.

“However, the government should embark on a process of public education to prepare the public for a possible change to a republican form of government at some point in the future,” the commission stated.



Queen Elizabeth, escorted by Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, said good-bye to dignitaries at the Nassau International Airport during the Queen’s visit to The Bahamas in 1994.

“Should such a change be made, it would require amendments to the constitution providing for a non-executive national president as head of state to discharge the functions formerly vested in the governor general, with the prime minister and Cabinet continuing to exercise executive powers.”

The commission noted the oath of the governor general and those of the prime minister, Cabinet minister and judges and other senior officials would need to change to include a declaration of allegiance to the constitution and the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

“To remove all doubt, it should be declared that the governor general (head of state) shall be a Bahamian citizen,” the commission stated.

The commission endorsed “all of the ideological and symbolic reasons for a sovereign state such as The Bahamas to exercise full political and legal control over its head of state and thinks that the advent of a republic is inevitable in the continuing quest for a full realization of our independence and sovereignty …”.

The commission did not recommend an immediate move toward a republic because it found that there was no popular appetite for it.

The commission stated, “While it cannot be said that there was any ringing endorsement for this change during the public meetings, the majority of the written submissions to the commission which addressed the matter supported the removal of the queen as head of state and replacing her with an indigenous non-executive or ceremonial president as head of state under some form of parliamentary republic.”

It added, “At best, the views of the public were mixed. In many cases, there was general apathy or indifference, and the commission was constrained, on many occasions, to prompt contributors for their views on the subject.”

GROWING UP

Since independence, The Bahamas has held two constitutional referendums – in 2002 and 2016. Both have failed as the highly controversial issues of citizenship featured prominently and became mired in the politics of the time.

Nearly 50 years on from independence, this is an opportune time to launch a constitutional education program and to again discuss important issues like citizenship, and whether we now want a Bahamian head of state.

The decision to cut ties with the British monarch should be taken from a well-informed position and would need the buy in from citizens.

We have grown up as a nation, but many remain mentally shackled. It is at least time for a national conversation on the future direction of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.