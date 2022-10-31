Time to put our house in order

There was a widespread feeling of goodwill toward the new PLP government at its victory last year, notwithstanding its support by a minority of registered voters.

Many were happy to see the back of the Minnis-led FNM government. Its overlong imposition of COVID-19 restrictions had devastated the economy and made misery of the lives and living standards of thousands.

Incomprehensively, the PLP government set about squandering its goodwill and windfall.

Its absence of discipline, fiscal and otherwise, is as astonishing as is its knee-jerk policies and disregard for accountability.

The latest and most glaring example of this indiscipline is the saga of the Bermuda boondoggle. This trip was clearly political.

The leader of the Bahamian PLP agreed to attend the party convention of the Bermuda PLP with a delegation of Bahamian PLP party and government members.

The trip was a celebration of kindred brethren who formed the government in both The Bahamas and Bermuda.

Clearly a political trip, its costs were not for the account of Bahamian people.

In authorizing the expenditure of public funds for the trip, Prime Minister Philip Davis made an egregious error.

Any suggestion to the contrary by the prime minister does great harm to his reputation for forthrightness.

Rather than the story he gave in Parliament last week, the prime minister ought to speak clearly, acknowledge his error and pledge not to repeat it.

Consistent with the government’s reluctance to be open with the Bahamian public, the prime minister’s departure from the country and travel to Bermuda was not announced.

It was left, instead, for this newspaper and the opposition to advise the public that the country’s leader had left the country.

Following that exposure, questions were raised as to the makeup of the delegation and its funding.

We were then told the PLP funded the trip.

We were later told that the Public Treasury paid and that the PLP would reimburse it as payment was for the PLP account.

In ordinary life, when you take something that does not belong to you and convert it to your own use without the permission of the owner, all and sundry know what that is called.

We are disappointed that the prime minister still neglects to acknowledge that he was wrong to authorize the payment in the first place.

Further, we remain dissatisfied that he has yet to account for the full restitution of funds to the treasury. This should not be a difficult exercise. Hotel bills and sums paid for per diem expenses, transportation and for lavish meals ought to be readily available.

The government imposed 10 percent value-added tax (VAT) on all breadbasket food items and medicines.

Now it has announced the expansion of price controls with a list of 38 categories of price control basket items, covering hundreds of things, in an effort to reduce the price that their imposition of VAT increased.

This is another example of the government’s knee-jerk policies that continue to cost the public dearly.

Finally, the failure of the government to take advice offered, upon its coming to office, to pay the premium for unhedged portions of Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) fuel requirements – some 20 percent for the remainder of 2022, 50 percent for 2023 and 75 percent for 2024 – has resulted in BPL having to purchase fuel at high market rates.

This failure resulted in the government subsidizing BPL’s fuel expenses to the tune of millions of dollars plus a debt to Shell of some $90 million. Billings to consumers are now being increased to repay the millions of dollars of subsidies plus the monies owed to Shell.

The details of the hedge strategy were set out in a letter to Minister of Works Alfred Sears, from the head of BPL in October 2021. Incredibly, the minister claims he never saw the six-page letter.

And the prime minister’s contention that advice on BPL’s fuel hedge, discussed with the financial secretary, the government’s senior official in the ministry of finance, which he heads, did not come to his attention, is alarming.

We shudder to think of what else the prime minister may not know.