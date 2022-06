Timmy Saunders , 42

Of Cowpen Road

Died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on 2nd May, 2022. He survived by his father: Thiloles Cherfrere, Siblings: Raquel Reckley, Timothy Saunders, Fanny Saunders, Vernal Saunders and Sherry Nonorme, Urlene Cherfrere, Bruno Steve and Marcus Cherfrere

along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at later date.

May his soul Rest In Peace