Death notice

For

Timsy kirkwood sweeting 59

of derby road yellow elder gardens

Died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday 10th October 2022

He is survived his wife claudette sweeting 3 sons, 4 daughterS, 13 grandchildren, 2 brothers, 1 sister, 1 daughter-in-law, 3 sons-In-law; and a host of other relatives and friends

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.

May his soul rest in peace