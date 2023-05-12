Tips to properly conquer carnival weekend

Navigating next weekend’s festivities will be no easy feat. Luckily for you, I am here to help.

If you’re doing carnival right, you will be completely exhausted before the end of it all, but that doesn’t mean you can’t soak up all that Bahamas Carnival has to offer.

Last week, I provided tips on how to get ready for the road and what you can do to help make the best of your experience. This week, I’m addressing how to properly conquer the entire weekend.

Firstly, make sure to collect your costume on time! Do not wait until the last minute. There will likely be some delays, so putting this important task off could lead to a frustrating, regretful experience. And this carnival season we are all about good vibes.

As the first of the fete series takes off on Carnival Thursday (May 18), you should collect your costume by Wednesday at the very least. The weekend will kick off with Hard Fete at Waterloo on East Bay Street. If the party lives up to its name, it should be worth losing a little sleep. The fete goes from 7 p.m. until …

Friday night offers three parties in one event – Insomnia. On the main stage, at Clifford Park, soca artists including Bunji Garlin and Fay Ann Lyons will take the main stage. However, there will also be a reggae and dancehall stage as well as a foam, water and paint pit – the makings of an epic party. My advice: don’t wear your “good clothes” or white tennis that you care about.

Saturday will start with the road march – the most anticipated event of the weekend for most. While rum will likely be flowing endlessly, be sure to get your water in throughout the day as the road march, while the highlight of the day, is not the be all and end all.

Also, for those who love their sleep more than they love to fete, be sure to make time for a power nap, because you won’t want to miss Amnesia, which will also be held at Fort Charlotte on Saturday night.

This concert will feature Kes The Band on the main stage, as well as well-known reggae artist Buju Banton. It’s okay to squeal at this point. Organizers have also promised a foam, water, and paint pit. This concert will no doubt cap off what is sure to be an exhilarating and exhausting day.

On Sunday, there will be a cooler fete, beginning at 2 p.m. at Arawak Cay. By this time, we will all be tired, but pushing through is non-negotiable.

The organizers will bring the vibes and the food and you are expected to bring your own drinks (the cooler is not mandatory).

Polantra Media Group Representative Jayde Knowles said the upcoming carnival weekend will be one like no other.

“We’ve listened to our patrons, we’ve heard cries of what they wanna see that’s different and we believe that we are bringing it to them,” she said. “We have four nights of straight events, straight party, straight vibes.

Knowles said Friday night’s event will also feature a battle of the bands and the Rising Star competitors, which will see the seven finalists face off in a final showdown. The winner will be crowned that night and will walk away with $10,000.

As for the three parties at one event concept, Knowles explained that all three stages will provide separate entertainment on both Friday and Saturday nights.

“You don’t have to see the main stage if you don’t want to,” she said.

“If you’re not a soca lover, you don’t have to stay at the main stage. You don’t have to go to the soca pit. You can literally pick a spot and stay there. We will also have some screens up, so if you want to see the main performance, you can stay at your preferred stage and still watch the performances on the main stage.

“We’re giving you options; we’re giving you performances. We want all to come out.”

Knowles added that there will be surprises every single night.

“You don’t wanna miss out on any of this. You will talk about this for many years to come,” said Knowles.

The price of the weekend pass is $130 for general admission and $160 for VIP.