Titan Hospitality’s job fair draws hundreds of employment seekers

More than 200 job hopefuls showed up yesterday to Titan Hospitality Group’s job fair. The company was looking to fill positions at its restaurants, including a new eatery scheduled to open next month.

With seven restaurants on New Providence, including the recently opened coastal restaurant at the high-end Cable Beach hotel condo development Goldwynn Resort and Residences, Titan Hospitality is gearing up to unveil its newest venture, overhauling the restaurant at Compass Point on West Bay Street.

Dericka Munnings, catering and events manager at Titan Hospitality, said at least 100 positions need to be filled and after witnessing yesterday’s crowd, it was evident that Bahamians were eager to join the company.

“We had expected to start at 10 am and when I came here at six this morning there were persons sitting under the tent already, so we pushed the registration time up and we started at seven,” she said.

“We’re expecting to open our new restaurant at Compass Point at the end of April, or hopefully the beginning of May. From managers, supervisors, sushi cooks, prep cooks, bartenders, servers, all positions.”

Jobs have steadily returned to the market since the opening of the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s rebound in tourism.

At the peak of COVID-19 in 2020, official estimates placed unemployment at 40 percent. That dropped to an estimate of 18 percent in 2022.

Coming off the long stint of high unemployment, some companies have lamented the current talent pool, but Munnings said interviewers found most candidates compatible.

“Definitely, we’re very impressed. We were looking to hire between 75 and 100 persons, but based on the feedback from the interviews and what we saw, we are going to expand that count,” she said.

However, to make up for any shortcomings, the company has embarked on a comprehensive training program, targeting young workers fresh out of high school, to introduce them to the hospitality industry.

“Our goal is to provide the best in service, so anyone who comes to dine with us, we want them to leave with exceptional service, whether from front of the house or back of the house, so that is expected from those who work here,” Munnings said.

In addition to its restaurants, Titan Hospitality provides catering services for events, private jets and yachts.

Its restaurants offer a fusion of Mediterranean and local Bahamian cuisine and include The Swimming Pig and Pizza Lab at Baha Mar, Meze Grill on Cable Beach, Smugglers in Downtown Nassau, Chippy’s in Sandyport, Latitudes at the Nassau Harbour Club and Wreckers Restaurant Bar in Spanish Wells.