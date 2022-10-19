Tito Moss to run for BAAA VP of technical operations

Tito Moss has announced his candidacy for the vice president of technical operations position for the upcoming Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) 2022 elections.

Moss is a banker by profession, with an associate degree in banking and a bachelor’s degree in banking and finance. He currently serves as an assistant coach at St. Augustine’s College, a post he has held from 2004. In 2018 Moss founded Red-Line Athletics and serves as its president and head coach. He has close to 22 years of experience in coaching track and field. He previously served as an assistant coach at Club Monica Athletics.

Coach Moss is a Level I and II USATF certified track and field coach. He is also a certified international project manager and serves as chief executive officer of Tito O. Moss Construction.

He expressed his excitement for the upcoming BAAA elections, and believes that the various roles he has held has prepared him for the position of vice president of technical operations. Moss is running on four principles: qualified, goal-oriented, hardworking, and a team player.

“Running for vice president of technical operations gives me a chance to affect policy for thousands. I no longer want to stand trackside and talk about what needs to be done or what could be done with the federation. I want to lend myself and my hands for service,” Moss said.

He added: “The BAAA is 70 years old. I want to stand on the shoulders of the men and women who have contributed over the years to this great sport. I would like to add new life, energy, and passion to the post of vice president of technical operations.”

Coach Moss hopes to introduce a monthly database, which tracks and ranks all U15, collegiate and professional athletes.