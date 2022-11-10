Celebration of A Gem Service

For

Tobias Renaldo “Tobi” Marshall Age 42 Years of #8 Willis Street, Nassau Village will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 10am at Zion South Beach Baptist Church, Zion Boulevard,­ South Beach. Pastor Anthony A. Sampson, assisted by Rev. Joseph Brown will officiate. Cremation will follow.

The Radiance of this “Bloodstone of A Gem” will always glow in the hearts of his:

One Son: Adonis Marshall;

Two Daughters: Kai and Kioshi Marshall;

Mother: Edith Irene Marshall;

One Brother: Dwight Marshall Sr.;

One Sister: Maranda “Midget” Marshall;

Three Nephews: Dwight Jr., Marcus and Michael Marshall;

One Niece: Moneisha Marshall;

One Uncle: Lorenzo Knowles;

One Aunt: Persis Marshall;

Four Adopted brothers: Neil Quant, Gregory Jones, Reno and Lawrence;

Cousins Including: Cathyanne and Yoshibell Marshall, Delroy Wright, Odia Rolle, Jason, Mark and Craig Knowles, Dr. Godfrey, Brian, Ian, Kendal and Macfarlen Pennerman, Kenton Johnson, Carla Wells and Ann Williams;

Other Loving Family and Friends Including: Tennyson Wells Jr., Agatha Bethel, Patricia Gibson, Pauline Williams, Inez Rolle of Devil’s Point, Mr. and Mrs. Robinson, Berthamae and Livingston Archer, Cynthia Knowles, Rosalie Johnson, Judy Forbes, Judy Wilson, Jesinta and Carol Johnson, Rubyanne Simmons and the Taxi Driver at Royal Towers Atlantis.

Public Visitation will be at “Bloodstone Suite” Emerald Memorial Mortuary, Wulff Road & Pinedale Street on Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 1pm to 5pm and at Zion South Beach Baptist Church, Zion Boulevard South Beach on Friday, November 11, 2022 from 9am.

