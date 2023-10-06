Obituaries

Tony Lamont Scriven

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email October 6, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute

Death Announcement

Tony Lamont Scriven age 42 years and a resident of Murphy Town, Abaco died on Saturday September 30th, 2023 at The Rand Memorial Hospital.

He is survived by his wife: Lachrisser Scriven; parents: Tony Scriven Sr. and Laverne Ambrister; parents in-law: Christine and Christopher Dean; children: Tony, Cayden, Lauren, Teigan, and Tiger Scriven; siblings: Tonesh Morley, and Tehran and Kerwin Scriven and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email October 6, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of ABrown

ABrown

Related Articles

Wilfred Wellington Russell

October 6, 2023

Regina-Beth Hall Nee Brennen Carey

October 6, 2023

Carlos Wellington Stubbs

October 5, 2023

Sonia Russell Simms

October 5, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button