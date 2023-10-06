Death Announcement

Tony Lamont Scriven age 42 years and a resident of Murphy Town, Abaco died on Saturday September 30th, 2023 at The Rand Memorial Hospital.

He is survived by his wife: Lachrisser Scriven; parents: Tony Scriven Sr. and Laverne Ambrister; parents in-law: Christine and Christopher Dean; children: Tony, Cayden, Lauren, Teigan, and Tiger Scriven; siblings: Tonesh Morley, and Tehran and Kerwin Scriven and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date