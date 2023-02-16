‘Too far from victory on women’s rights’

As she accepted the prestigious CARICOM Triennial Award for Women at the opening ceremony of the 44th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community at Atlantis last night, Dame Janet Bostwick declared that the battle for full gender equality is far from over and urged stronger focus on women’s rights throughout the region.

“While we do not in any way discount the rights of all persons to pursue those objectives that are specifically important and relevant to them and the choices which they make, we must be careful to not be distracted from our cause of the rights of women,” said Dame Janet, an attorney who in 1982 became the first woman elected to the House of Assembly in The Bahamas and who is recognized regionally as a trailblazer in the fight for the protection of women and girls.

She added, “It is a battle that is still too far from victory and it is a battle which in my humble opinion is not receiving the acknowledgement, attention and action that is required to ensure that the injustices are eliminated.

“It is a battle that has been relegated to a position of lesser importance and it is being choked by the clamor of others. This is tragic.”

Dame Janet continued, “Every one of us who ever existed came into existence through women. We cannot afford to give precedence to the rights of others if we do not first successfully address and eliminate the inequities that exist throughout our diaspora and indeed throughout the world in respect of the rights of us women.

“Let’s admit that, for this, we need no redefinition of women. There is much to be done.”

In June 2021, Dame Janet emerged as the winner of the 2021 award out of 13 distinguished CARICOM women.

She is the 13th recipient of the award, which recognizes the sterling contributions of distinguished Caribbean women to socioeconomic development.

The conferral of the CARICOM Triennial Award for Women had its genesis in 1983 when ministers of women’s affairs proposed the award to commemorate the 10th anniversary of CARICOM.

It was introduced the following year and, since then, CARICOM has recognized women’s contributions in the fields of agriculture, economics, law, politics, gender and development to religion, public service and trade unionism, noted the 2021 release announcing the selection of Dame Janet.

“I now join the ranks of 12 exceptionally outstanding women of the community who have made invaluable contributions to the development of their nations and the region. I am grateful,” she said last night to thunderous applause.

Dame Janet also briefly adopted two themes that will feature prominently in talks today among regional leaders: Haiti and climate change.

She said, “Very much has been accomplished, but much remains to be done. We do not have the luxury, ladies, of focusing our attention primarily on achieving gender equity or equality with the real threat of climate change.

“We must fight now for our very lives and the continued existence of our nations, and women who are always the most vulnerable should lead this fight.

“We are blessed to have [Barbados] Prime Minister Mia Mottley lead the charge against climate change, and we are so proud because she is a woman.

“But all of us must do our part. The lives of our children are at stake. We must take personal responsibility to ensure that our actions lead to the decrease of carbon emissions in our countries and to guard against pollution of our waters by ourselves as well as international vessels cruising our seas.

“We must encourage our government to be mindful in the trade of our precious carbon credits to ensure that trade does not facilitate the continued level of emissions by those whose decreased emissions are essential to our survival. There is much to be done.”

As women did decades ago, many still cry out, Dame Janet added.

“If you listen, you hear the cries of mothers now,” she said.

“They cry for food security; they need food for their children. They cry for cessation of violence; they cry for better education and for better and affordable health services; and, yes, they cry for equal rights with their men.”

She added, “We hear the cries of Haiti. Haiti’s problem is a CARICOM problem, not one to be solved by others.

“We must be seen to unite and fight for Haiti. I pray, heads and delegates, that God guides your deliberations in this respect and that this conference results in action which addresses the problem without the historical exploitation of Haiti.”