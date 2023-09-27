Too soon for by-election talk

Dear Editor,



On Monday, as I listened to the commentators over ZNS emanating from the northern Bahamas, I heard comments like “who should replace him?”, “there is a deep bench”,”maintaining that seat”, and the like.

It appears obvious to me that they were referencing the vacancy in West Grand Bahama and Bimini created by the untimely death of Obie Wilchcombe.

I thought that the timing was off.

It seemed too early for such political chatter. We are all aware that eventually a replacement for Wilchcombe will emerge in one form or another because nature does not like a vacuum.

But for now, let us focus on his enduring legacy, his display of civility and grace towards humanity in general.

Resist the temptation to crank up the political engine just now.

Waiting until his remains are eulogized might not be a bad idea.

Obie Wilchcombe was a football “guru”, so to borrow a football analogy, those comments were “off-side”, meaning too quick.

It was a slight blimp on what was otherwise an excellent coverage.

Sincerely,



— Zephaniah Burrows