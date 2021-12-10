Toppin-Herbert is the new director of women’s football in The Bahamas

The Bahamas Football Association (BFA) has hired Soraya Toppin-Herbert as its new director of women’s football as executives look to grow the sport and play more games at the CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) level.

The Barbados native comes into the position in place of Carmelina Moscato who held that position earlier this year, but is no longer employed by the BFA.

Toppin-Herbert brings a wealth of experience to the program in The Bahamas. She is the founder of Raya34 Sports Inc., a non-profit organization based in Barbados, which blends sports and education for the development of young people. That non-profit organization’s premier program is the ‘More than Boots Girls Football Program’ which was launched in October 2020.

Toppin-Herbert told Bajan publication Barbados Today what she will focus on as she looks to improve the sport here in The Bahamas.

“We will be working on the Center of Excellence, beach soccer and then other policies but my main focus is every aspect of the game here in The Bahamas as it relates to women. The reason for bringing me on is to have somebody who could focus on women’s football, that they would have all aspects of it to grow it and that is what I am tasked with and also with my academic and technical help,” Toppin-Herbert said. “I had the opportunity to observe and the people here on the ground have been doing a good job and there is always an opportunity for growth, so I am looking forward to working with them. We are just looking to get every area of women’s football growing and developing.”

The BFA loves her passion about the sport in general but particularly her love for women’s football. They are excited to bring in Toppin-Herbert.

“We are extremely happy to have Soraya on board at this time to assist with our development of women’s football,” BFA Deputy General Secretary Carl Lynch said. “She is organized, intelligent and has laid out a plan to take our women’s football, both grass and sand, to higher heights. We are certain our female players from grassroots to women’s will benefit from her experiences.”

Toppin-Herbert graduated from Purdue University after playing four years of National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I football. She graduated with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Movement and Sports Science with a minor in Law and Society with highest distinction. While at Purdue, she was a two-time Big Ten Conference Distinguished Scholar and a three-time Academic All-Big Ten awardee. Following Purdue, Toppin-Herbert attended the University of Central Florida where she earned a Master of Business Administration and a Master in Sports Business Management Degrees.

The new director is also a graduate of the FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) CIES (International Centre for Sports Studies) Football Executive Program.

Toppin-Herbert has excelled in sports and academics at a young age and started playing soccer at the age of six. A striker for her country, the former vice captain of Barbados’ national team, called the ‘Lady Tridents’, can still play on the field. She is looking to suit up for Barbados in the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship qualification competition for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup which will be held in Australia and New Zealand.

The Bahamas fielded a women’s under-20 (U20) team at the CONCACAF Women’s Championship Qualifiers at Ergilio Hato Stadium in Willemstad, Curaçao back in September of this year. They finished with three points in the qualifying process.