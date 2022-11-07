Tory Snyder wins P1 AquaX Bahamas World Championship 

The weather held up at the Nassau Harbour by Atlantis Paradise Island, for the final race as Tory Snyder came away with the P1 AquaX Bahamas World Championship title yesterday afternoon.

Placing second was Christian Daly, while Jimmy Wilson placed third.

P1 AquaX is an international jet ski racing series operated by Powerboat P1. The championships first came to The Bahamas in 2019.

Snyder, who hails from Bradenton, Florida, was participating in his sophomore year in the P1 AquaX and was grateful to win the title. He finished second in the first two races and first in the final one on Sunday. He raced patiently in the final race on Sunday until he got the front spot, which he maintained until he crossed the finish line and hugged his father, Troy Snyder.

“In April, I went to the Cayman Islands and won an endurance race and now I won in The Bahamas,” The younger Snyder said. “The Caribbean waters were good to me this year. Hopefully, I can come back and do the same thing I did this year.”

He added: “I won a lot in my rookie year last year but this year we didn’t get a lot of wins this year. We had a couple mechanical issues on the last lap in some races. It feels good to end the year off with a win and I am happy.”

Snyder came into the final race in with 41 points. Daly had 40 points and Wilson came in with 37 points and Chris McCluggage came in 44 points.

He is the youngest to have won the world title and will be looking forward to defending his title next year.

“I would love to come back here and defend my title. Hopefully, with that number one plate, I would love to come back on these beautiful waters and hotel. I cannot say anything better about the hospitality and everyone here from the taxis to the hotel,” Snyder said.

One of the organizers for the weekend’s event, Michelle Petro, liked the course that the riders participated on.

“The water was perfect because it was unpredictable for the racers with the water resonating off the seawall. There is a current here that is sneaky, so it makes it more challenging for the racers also. It could not have been a more perfect race course. They loved the course and there was a lot of passing,” Petro said.

She got emotional speaking about how much this year’s event in The Bahamas was dedicated to the 2019 World Championship winner Eric Francis. He passed away this year June.

Vice President, Marketing and Events at Atlantis Paradise Island, Jason Spencer, said that they were excited to host the world championship.

“We have seen great participation from our residents and hotel guests and these athletes put on a great show. It is general excitement to be back. Everyone is excited when we can bring world class events like this back. The athletes were excited to be racing again and down here in The Bahamas. AquaX has put on a great event and there were amazing races. The energy is here from the participants to the spectators,” Spencer said.

A total of 35 professional and amateur endurance riders from the United States (US), the Caribbean, Western Europe and Australia competed in the event this past weekend. It is the end of the P1 AquaX season.