Tough Christmas weekend for Ayton, ‘Buddy’

It was a tough Christmas Day and Boxing Day for Bahamians DeAndre Ayton and Chavano ‘Buddy’ Hield in the National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season action for their respective teams. Ayton and the Phoenix Suns (26-6) lost 116-107 to the Golden State Warriors (27-6) on December 25 while Hield and the Sacramento Kings (13-21) fell 127-102 to the Memphis Grizzlies (20-14) on December 26.

Ayton scored 18 points and pulled down seven rebounds on his home floor at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. He shot 8-for-10 from the field to finish at a blistering 80 percent and shot a perfect 2-for-2 from the field. He also had one steal and a block.

The Suns were in action last night against the Grizzlies, but Ayton was not with his team as the center entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He will more than likely miss the rest of the calendar year if he does not have at least two negative COVID-19 test results. He joins teammate Jae Crowder and head coach Monty Williams in protocols.

While Ayton enjoyed 10 shot attempts, Hield who have the green light to shoot, only shot the ball three times in the Kings third straight loss. Playing in front of his home fans at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, the

shooting guard missed all three of his shot attempts to finish with two points thanks to shooting a perfect 2-for-2 from the charity stripe. He was on the floor for 24 minutes and had two rebounds and an assist.

The Suns’ inability to score over the final 3:01 of the game, was the main reason they lost that game that was on national television. With the loss, the Warriors regain the top spot in the league. The Warriors was led by Stephen Curry who had 33 points to win the Christmas Day showdown.

At the 3:01 mark left in the game, Crowder make a three-point shot that cut the Warriors led to two points – 109-107. The Suns was unable to take care of the ball and all their shots were off as nothing found the bottom of the net for them.

The game was a competitive one until the 3:01 mark as there were 12 lead changes and eight ties.

It was a tight first half for the Kings as they led 50-49 heading into the second half. The Grizzlies was able control the second half when they outscored the Kings 78-52 to pull away with the victory. Hield took one shot in the second half.

The Grand Bahamian will look to bounce back against the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-20) tonight in a 10 p.m. matchup in Sacramento.