Tourism and business icon George Myers dies at 83

George R. Myers, who was an icon in the tourism and business sectors, died at his home on Thursday, surrounded by his family.

He was 83.

Myers is being remembered as a trailblazer, whose impact and influence are felt in multiple spheres across The Bahamas.

Moving to The Bahamas from his birthplace, Jamaica, in 1963, Myers devoted his life to the hospitality industry starting at Nassau Beach Hotel as a bar manager.

In four short years, he rose to the ranks of general manager, then vice president by 1967.

That’s where Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association President Robert “Sandy” Sands said his tutelage under Myers began.

“My introduction to hospitality and the hotel sector was a direct result of George Myers,” Sands told Guardian Business yesterday.

“He hired me with maybe my first opportunity at the Nassau Beach Hotel.

“I consider him my mentor. I consider him as a person who paved the way for me as an individual and many others, and I consider him an individual who inspired many young Bahamians to enter the hospitality field.”

An influential force in the tourism sector, Myers is credited with founding the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board; the Paradise Island Tourism Development Association; and contributing to the formation of the Caribbean Travel Marketplace.

Beyond that, Sands said his mentor is responsible for transforming the way the hotel industry and government interacted, as well as developing many of the institutions that still benefit hotel workers today.

“First of all, he was directly responsible for the formation of private-public partnership, which we know as the Nassau, Cable Beach, Paradise Island Promotion Board, which created a forum for the government and the private sector to work together cooperatively for the benefit of the destination,” Sands said.

“He was a champion for innovation, entertainment in hotels, the diversity of restaurants. The whole introduction of things Bahamian in hotels, George was directly responsible for.

“He was a part of that catalyst along with persons like J. Barrie Farrington who helped to bring certain benefits to the hotel industry.

“Certainly, the pension fund happened for associates in our sector under his watch. George also was never shy to push Bahamian entrepreneurs, young Bahamian men and women, in this particular field by giving them opportunities to excel.

“He was a kind, generous, humble individual who certainly paved the way for the success of many hoteliers, [and] I credit him to a large part for the success that I have.”

Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts Adam Stewart also shared fond memories of the tourism and business magnate.

“Heartbroken by the news of your passing, Uncle George. A beautiful soul with a heart of gold for everyone,” he said in a social media post.

“I’m sure my dad was waiting for you at the gates.”

Speaking to the indelible mark he left on the country, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said Myers was “a man way ahead of his time who changed the landscape of the tourism industry in The Bahamas”.

“What distinguished this visionary was his enduring belief in the potential of mankind and power of a united team as a key element to success,” he said.

“For his love of country, hard work and commitment to success, Mr. Myers was able to see his legacy and vision realized.”

In 1992, Myers formed the Myers Group of Companies, which managed some of the top resort properties in the country, before branching out into the quick service restaurant business.

The Myers Group of Restaurants included KFC, Dunkin Donuts, Quiznos, Burger King, and Pizza Hut, along with other memorable casual and fine dining concepts such as Anthony’s Bar & Grill and the iconic Luciano’s restaurant.

Prime Minister Philip Davis said Myers’ dedication and hard work contributed significantly to the growth of the Bahamian economy, adding that his legacy will be felt for generations to come.

“Beyond his business accomplishments, Mr. Myers was a respected leader in the community,” Davis said.

“He served as president of the Bahamas Hotel Employers Association, the Bahamas Hotel Association, and the Caribbean Hotel Association. He was a recipient of the government’s Silver Jubilee Award and the Sir Clement Maynard Lifetime Achievement Award, among other accolades.

“The passing of George Myers is a loss not only to his family and friends, but also to our nation. We mourn his passing and honor his legacy, which will continue to inspire and guide us in the years to come.”

Calling Myers an adopted son of The Bahamas, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said above all, he will miss his close friendship with him.

“George’s name is writ large in the annals of Bahamian tourism,” Ingraham said.

“There are few major developments in the sector including the redevelopment of the Nassau International Airport (now the Lynden Pindling International Airport) that have not benefited from his insight and guidance, if not direct management since the early 1960s. In government, we benefited considerably from his advice.

“He contributed mightily over his lifetime not only to the advancement of Bahamian tourism, but to the development and expansion of local entrepreneurship and the promotion of Bahamians to positions of leadership in the economy.

“It is wonderful that his many talents were recognized in the industry, the broader Bahamian community and in the wider Caribbean where he has been justifiably lauded.

“George has been in declining health for some time. When I last visited with him in late January, I found him still alert and very tuned in to his surroundings and to developments in our country. He was also resigned then, that this time, he would not overcome his physical maladies.”

Myers is survived by his wife Linda, step-daughter Sarah, sister-in-law Lorna, nephew Mark and nieces Michelle and Tina and their families, other loved ones, friends, and devoted colleagues.