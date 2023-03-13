Tourism bounce back leads to favorable Santander review

Pointing to the country’s strong tourism performance in the first month of the year, a global corporate and investment bank said it foresees no immediate threats to this year’s fiscal targets, but spending remains a concern.

Santander US Capital Markets, a top ranked broker dealer in emerging markets, in a recent review of The Bahamas pointed to the more than seven million tourist arrivals in 2022, noting that the corresponding collection of departure tax is running at 74 percent of the 2022/2023 fiscal budget.

This, it said, should provide budgetary flexibility, “reinforce passive carry returns and anchor the normalization of the Eurobond curve”.

“There is no immediate threat to the FY2022/23 fiscal targets, at still six months remaining, and the July-December 2022 deficit of $281 million, at 49 percent of the full year budgeted deficit of $564 million. There are also not the same concerns about financing flexibility after the normalization of the Eurobond curve. This should improve near-term rollover/liquidity risks. However, the current pace of spending is not sustainable and there isn’t much flexibility against any shocks or budget seasonality. The next few months of data needs to reaffirm a faster slowdown on spending to reassure full year budget compliance. The medium-term fiscal projections rely upon higher trend revenues; however, the FY2022/23 adjustment depends upon lower spending,” Santander said.

“The Bahamas is still heading in the right direction, but it’s a slow fix on reverting the fiscal deficit to surplus (FY2024/25) and slowly working down the debt ratios (FY2030/31). There has been a huge credibility boost on policy management as well as virtuous circle of lower yields and lower liquidity risks. However, the current yield is now much lower versus peers, while the economy remains still vulnerable to external risks.”

The Mid-Term Debt Management Strategy FY2023/24 to FY2025/26, released in February, noted that The Bahamas witnessed significantly higher yields on its international bonds, through early November 2022.

Despite this, however, the government maintains that The Bahamas’ international yield levels have made the Eurobond market an unattractive source of funding.

“The tighter spreads, after impressive gains from November 2022-February 2023, and only slow fiscal consolidation exposes vulnerability to external shocks and latent risks of a US recession. The Bahamas is not likely to relapse into crisis and should be more resilient to a US economic slowdown, but the risk/reward profile is no longer as compelling after the full curve normalization and the resurgence of volatility in external markets,” Santander said.