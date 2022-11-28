Tourism numbers ahead of 2019 levels across next three months

Forward bookings for the country for the next three months are 16 percent ahead of 2019 levels, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said Friday.

Cooper said the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation has been working hard to improve visitor numbers to the country.

“These are exciting times for tourism and we know that our bookings for the next three months are 16 percent ahead of where they were in 2019,” said Cooper.

“And that didn’t happen by chance. We have a great brand called the Islands of The Bahamas.

“We have a great team called team tourism and we have a phenomenal strategy to take The Bahamas to the world.”

The Ministry of Tourism has been carrying out strategic missions to important gateways in the US and Canada that service The Bahamas.

The Ministry of Tourism also plans to travel the world to promote The Bahamas’ tourism product in a series of global sales and marketing missions, that began in August and will end in May 2023.

The ministry hopes these missions will bolster the country’s global brand and strengthen the tourism rebound.

Tourism officials explained that on each mission, attendees will be able to “experience Bahamian culture through local cuisine, music, cocktails, and special Junkanoo performances”.

Bahamasair recently launched its inaugural nonstop flight from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Freeport, Grand Bahama, according to a press statement on the new flight.

“The new airlift is expected to boost visitor arrivals to the island,” the statement said.

Acting Director General of Tourism Latia Duncombe said in the statement that her ministry is happy to see renewed interest in The Bahamas from North Carolinians.

“This is an exciting moment, not only for Freeport but also for The Bahamas at large,” said Duncombe.