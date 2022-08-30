Tourism numbers rebound to 2.9 million up to June

The start of the summer saw an 11 percent month-over-month increase in the number of visitors to The Bahamas, maintaining the momentum built since the start of the year and pushing total arrivals for the year to just below three million.

The most recent data from the Ministry of Tourism showed that there were 562,485 visitors in June, and of that amount 421,225 were cruise visitors and 113,189 were stopover visitors that arrived by air.

“A breakdown by major port of entry revealed that total arrivals to New Providence more than tripled to 265,252 visitors in June, from 83,314 in the corresponding period of 2021. Underlying this outturn, the air and sea segments both rose to 109,336 and 155,916 visitors, respectively,” the Central Bank of The Bahamas revealed in its most recent Monthly Economic and Financial Development (MEFD) report for the month of July.

“Likewise, traffic to the Family Islands strengthened to 261,812 from 44,543 a year earlier, as respective air and sea passengers measured 29,040 and 232,772. Further, foreign arrivals to Grand Bahama increased to 35,421 from 7,235 in the previous year, owing to gains in the air and sea components to 2,884 and 32,537, respectively.”

Tourism officials have touted a bullish return in numbers.

Just last week, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper predicted the country would receive more than five million cruise arrivals this year based on current trends.

Up to June, tourism officials said total arrivals rebounded to 2,998,419 compared to 413,653 at the same point in 2021.

“Underlying this outcome, air arrivals rose to 734,976 passengers, extending the 2.2 percent gain in the preceding year, supported by growth in all major source markets,” the Central Bank report read.

“Further, sea arrivals increased to 2,263,443 visitors, following a 95.9 percent falloff in 2021. The most recent data provided by the Nassau Airport Development Company Limited (NAD) indicated that for the month of July, total departures—net of domestic passengers—advanced to 144,368 from 114,548 in the corresponding month of 2021.

“In particular, US departures accelerated to 129,181 from 109,454 in the prior year, while non-US departures grew to 15,187, vis-à-vis 5,094 in the previous year. On a year-to-date basis, total outbound traffic more than doubled to 775,852, from 373,787 passengers in the preceding year, a recovery from the two percent decline last year. Reflecting this outturn, US departures rose by 87.4 percent to 671,192 visitors, surpassing the 12.1 percent increase in the comparative period in 2021. Similarly, non-US departures accelerated to 104,660, a reversal from the 74.7 percent contraction in the corresponding period last year.”

The short-term vacation rental market also saw continued strengthening in July, with roughly 170,900 total room nights sold during the month.

“Underlying this outturn, the occupancy rate for hotel comparable listings firmed to 55 percent, from 54.1 percent a year earlier. Conversely, the occupancy rate for entire place listings declined marginally to 61.8 percent from 62.8 percent in the previous year. Further, price indicators showed that year-over-year, the average daily room rate (ADR) for both entire place listings and hotel comparable listings grew by 7.7 percent and 8.3 percent, to $538.01 and $195.88, respectively,” the Central Bank said.