Tourism plans global marketing missions into 2023

The Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (MTIA) plans to travel the world to promote the Bahamas tourism product in a series of global sales and marketing missions, that will begin next month and end in May 2023. The ministry hopes these missions will bolster the country’’s global brand and strengthen the tourism rebound, a statement from the BMTIA explained.

According to the statement, the missions will visit areas in the United States, Latin America, Canada, the United Kingdom and Europe.

The missions will begin next month in Florida and New York, the statement said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said in the statement that the MTIA is focused on maximizing a return on investment through the missions.

Cooper and Acting Director General of Tourism Latia Duncombe is expected to lead the missions, according to the document.

Duncombe said in the statement that a selection of local tourism stakeholders will be part of the select trips.

“We’ve invited a cross-section of hoteliers and stakeholders to join the missions in promoting our brand as the industry rebounds, and as we work to generate new leads and recapture market share,” said Duncombe.

The statement said MOTIA executives will meet with

wholesalers, travel specialists, media contacts, potential investors, airlines, and corporate stakeholders during the missions. It added that during the events, attendees will meet with tourism specialists across The Bahamas’ product segments, having their questions answered and learning about new developments and product offerings.

The statement explained that on each mission, attendees will be able to “experience Bahamian culture through local cuisine, music, cocktails, and special Junkanoo performances”.

“We hope these events will inspire our partners, leaders, and representatives, and that we will collectively keep the heartbeat of our economy alive by working together,” said Duncombe.