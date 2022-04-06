Tourism rebound on Abaco and GB showing signs of improvement, says Sands

Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) President Robert Sands said yesterday that hotels in The Bahamas are seeing steady increases in month-over-month booking numbers.

“I think the notable trend is that if we were to compare business month-over-month, it continues to grow,” he said.

“And I think that is, by and large, destination-wide.”

In its most recent economic assessment, the Central Bank of The Bahamas said total tourist arrivals were up more than 1,200 percent during the month of January, compared to the same period in 2021, after the Ministry of Tourism reported 312,201 visitors.

Cruise passengers increased by more than 8,000 percent, the report said.

Sands said that Abaco and Grand Bahama are still feeling the impacts of Hurricane Dorian in tourist numbers.

“Obviously, New Providence remains the number one choice, but many of the other Family Islands also benefit significantly from increased tourism because they have other niche markets, whether it’s boating or ecotourism, bone fishing,” he said.

“Airbnbs are very strong. If you were to look at Harbour Island, it’s also booming significantly.

“I think the islands that were hit by Hurricane Dorian, they are beginning make a rebound, but not where they would like to be. They are also showing improvements and growth in numbers.

“Also the cruising sector is showing growth as well.”

Sands said that while the industry is watching the Omicron BA.2 variant, he believes The Bahamas will continue to fare well.

“I think that The Bahamas in recent times has demonstrated that it is very aware of COVID-19 and that is has also demonstrated that it has put in place protocols to mitigate against COVID-19,” he said.

“There is no question that a significant amount of our guests, the overwhelming number of our gusts, are fully vaccinated.

“And while the vaccination rate as a destination…is continuing to grow and slightly over 40 percent, you will find that at a lot of the major hotels, the vaccination rate among hotel employees is much higher than the national average.

“So, yes, hotels will continue to monitor that situation and govern themselves accordingly.

“But I think that concern is offset by the very high pent-up demand to visit the islands of The Bahamas.”